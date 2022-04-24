After 52 years’ reign, Alaafin joins his ancestors at 83

•Makinde, Olubadan, Afenifere, others pay tribute

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has joined his ancestors.

He was aged 84. The sad news was confirmed to Sunday Telegraph by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Bode Durojaye, via a telephone call, where he said that the palace was currently mourning.

According to him, Alaafin passed on at Ado Ekiti, but said he would soon give an official statement on the situation after due consultation with the Oyomesi and the palace authorities. His words: “Yes, Baba has joined his ancestors. It happened in Ekiti. I can’t give more details now because we are still consulting. I will give an official statement on it towards afternoon, please.

The palace is mourning now. I will consult with the Oyomesi and the palace authority and later issue the official statement. Thank you”, Durojaye said. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Alaafin, who would have been 85 by October 2022, joined his ancestors at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

He had gone there for his routine medical check-up when the sad incident occurred. Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) is Alaafin’s very close friend. Alaafin conferred the traditional chieftaincy title of Aare Baamofin of Yorubaland on him many years ago. Oba Adeyemi was coronated as the Alaafin of Oyo in January 1971 after the passing on of his father Alaafin Adeniran.

He reigned for 51 years on the throne. Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, described the demise of the Alaafin as a great loss to the Yoruba race and Oyo in particular.

Alaafin died at exactly 6.30 p.m on Friday at the Afe Babalola (ABUAD) Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti. His remains were yesterday given final prayer in Islamic way at 11.54 a.m with the Chief Imam of Oyo, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ajokidero leading. Basorun of Oyo, who is the Head of the Kingmakers, High Chief Yusuff Akinade Ayoola, was also at the final prayer.

He has since yesterday taken over the administration of the palace pending when a new monarch will emerge. Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, retired Bishop of the Methodist Church and sibling of the Alaafin was also in attendance. The new Alaafin is to emerge from the Agunloye lineage of the Gbadegesin/ Ladigbolu family. In the last four months, prominent Yoruba monarchs in Oyo State had joined their ancestors.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. He was aged 95. The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022. He was aged 93. On Friday, April 22, 2022, the Alaafin of Oyo joined his ancestors at age 83. The trio were Muslims and were buried same day.

Makinde, in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, described Oba Adeyemi’s death as a personal loss to him, noting that he was an ever-supportive royal father and a worthy leader, who spared nothing in trying to make Oyo State and Nigeria greater.

Adisa quoted the governor as saying that Kabiyesi’s words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful. The statement indicated that the governor expressed his condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council, the Oyomesi, Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family, the people of Oyo Kingdom and the entire Yoruba race, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed monarch.

The governor, who stated that apart from Oyo State losing its last man standing in the rank of experienced monarchs with long years of royal leadership, it has also lost a royal institution and an authority, which Alaafin Olayiwola Adeyemi III had become by virtue of his highoctane understanding of Yoruba history, politics and national development.

Makinde said: “I have been informed about the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III. “I express heartfelt condolences to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which Oba Adeyemi chaired for decades, the Oyomesi and the entire people of Oyo Kingdom. “I equally commiserate with the Oloris, children and entire Adeyemi family on the demise of their patriarch and worthy father.

“Kabiyesi’s departure is a huge loss not only to Oyo State, to which he committed 52 years of his life as the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, but also to Nigeria and the entire Yoruba race. “Oba Adeyemi was our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership.

“He became a golden king, an institution and an authority rolled into one by virtue of his immense experience, wisdom and understanding of Yoruba history, royalty and politics.” Prince Akeem Adeyemi, current member, House of Representatives, Oyo federal constituency, and one of the children of the Alaafin, described his father as an irreplaceable monarch who lived and died for the peace, harmony and development of Oyo Town.

His words: “We are celebrating the life of our father that was well spent. We love him. The demise is shocking. Alaafin lived a life as a core traditionalist. He is a principled man; he is brave. The core of tradition of Yorubaland is paramount to him. He lived and died for Yoruba culture, tradition and religion. He is a man of peace.

“The Alaafin of Oyo can have differences with you but everybody knows that he reconciled before he died. He is a man who has given Oyo its true name. He is a man who has truly represented the culture and tradition of Yorubaland. He is a man who is a symbol of Yoruba tradition.

A man who is full of wisdom, a man who is truly a monarch in the Yoruba system; a man who is an epitome of wisdom. He is gone!”

Legacies left behind

The legacy Alaafin left behind is to defend Yoruba race everywhere. A legacy to tell the truth at all times no matter whose ox is gored.

He left a legacy of being principled with service to humanity. He believes that a man must be himself, what you stand for at every moment. In his entire life, he lived for service to humanity. As a king, he would not be in competition with any economic issue that will adversely affect his subjects.

He is a man who loves his people. He served them till the end. A former Chairman of the Oyo West Local Government and political ‘son’ to the Alaafin, Hon. Soji Ojoawo, described the demise of the Alaafin as a personal loss to him because they were talking every day.

His words: “I don’t know how to describe Baba’s demise. I had lived practically my life in the past 30 years with him. I’m privileged to be one of those who saw him last. I was with him at Ado Ekiti where he went for check-up. We took him there alive but brought him back dead.

But when this kind situation happens, one cannot query God. He brought him here on earth and He is the one that will determine when we will leave. I am the saddest person because he died while a lot of promises were yet to be fulfilled.

But I believe that with his demise, we will still move on; we will try to keep his legacies, his passion and what he believes in.” A series of traditional worshippers were seen at the palace, reciting dirges of different kinds, with drums and gongs of various forms sounding to celebrate the exit of the paramount ruler.

At 2.15 p.m, his remains were brought out from the inner recess of the palace by some young traditional men and carried in an open wooden coffin to the main hall of the palace.

He was wrapped in a white cloth and after being laid on the podium of the hall, the remains were wrapped with a modern mat, preventing the surging crowd from seeing the body. Many of the market stalls at the Akesan Market were under locks just as many commercial motorcyclists were seen parking their okadas in front of the palace.

The inner gate of the palace was manned by security operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC). Among the early callers at the palace were the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who was represented by High Chief Eddy Oyewole (Ashipa Olubadan); Senator for the Oyo Central senatorial District, Teslim Folarin; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Bimbo Kolade The Olubadan described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo as the end of a remarkable and glorious era.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by the monarch and made available to the media yesterday following the announcement of the transition of the great monarch in the evening of Friday.

Oba Balogun, who expressed shock at the news of the death of the Oyo monarch, recalled that the last time the two met was at his (Balogun) coronation/ installation last month in Ibadan. Olubadan described the late Alaafin as a royal father per excellence, who projected Yoruba culture and civilization with awe and dignity, noting that with his exit, Yoruba has lost a rare gem.

“A highly scholarly, pragmatic and dynamic monarch with undiluted love for his race and people, Alaafin would be sorely missed by humanity for his contributions which would continue to speak for him eternally. “Together with the late Alaafin, we have been friends for a very long time.

So, his death is a personal loss to me and very painful too that he won’t be around now that I have become Olubadan to share from his rich experience. “Death is an inevitable end of mankind and it will come at Allah’s appointed time for every individual. We take solace in the good works the Almighty Allah used the late Alaafin to do for humanity and the good name being left behind.”

Also, the Pan Yoruba socio- political organization, Afenifere, has described the late Alaafin as a colossus. In a statement by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that the late Alaafin was a personification of royalty and nobility in every sense of the word.

He was a colossus because he was at home in discussing virtually any subject – particularly those bordering on any aspect of Yoruba history, contemporary and ancient.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who ascended the throne at age 31 in 1970, was really prepared for the post without any outward display of this preparation going by the circumstance of his enthronement. In other words, it can be said that he was unconsciously preparing for the exalted office even when he was a Prince.

And after being crowned as Alaafin, he dug deep into all that made the Yoruba tick. He was very much at home with the history of virtually every town in Yorubaland. Hardly could he be found wanting in any aspect of Yoruba tradition and norms going by the richness of his contributions to whatever subject he was to discuss.”

