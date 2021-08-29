After 55 years of widowhood, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi departs

She became a widow at barely 43, when her husband and former Nigerian Military Head of State, the late Gen. JTU Aguiyi-Ironsi was murdered in a military coup. Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguyi-Ironsi was born 21 November 1923.

For 55 years, since then, she tended her children left for her by the slain leader. Last Monday, at a ripe age of 97, she took her bow from the stage at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. She had suffered a stroke.

Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi, according to a close family source, died of age-related ailment. She was the second First Lady of Nigeria from 16 January 1966 to 29 July 1966.

Her love affair with her husband started when she was just 16, when she was a student of Holy Rosary Convent School, Okigwe in 1953. She served as a commissioner of the Local Government Services Commission in Umuahia. The advent of the office of the First Lady of Nigeria came with Ironsi. Aguiyi-Ironsi brought prestige to the office.

She was often garbed in traditional outfits and her style was described as “pretty and effortlessly regal.”

She was mourned by relatives, friends and former presidents including President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors, as well as other Nigerians.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, affirmed “Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history.”

The President noted that the former First Lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, she passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers.

According to the statement, “the President recognises that 55 years after the death of General J. T. Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria, for peace, stability, healing and reconciliation in the land.

“The President sincerely hopes that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described her as one who left a good legacy for her family and the entire Umuahia community of Abia State.

In a condolence message Obasanjo said the death of Mrs Ironsi “is a big loss, not only to her immediate Aguiyi-Ironsi family, the entire Umuahia community in Abia State and country, but also to those close to her” including himself.

“It is with a profound sense of sympathy that I receive the passing to eternal glory of Mrs Victoria Aguiyi- Ironsi, who was the matriarch of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family after the demise of Gen. Ironsi.”

“And, may the family take consolation in the fact that their mother left a very good legacy, as a good mother, a good wife, a good community leader and a good Christian, that can be regarded as a woman of virtue. Those of us who are also close to the family also have a sense of loss.

But, we only take consolation that in the fact that Victoria left a good legacy.”

Like this: Like Loading...