After 7 years, FCTA re-introduces park and pay policy

Seven years after an Abuja High Court nullified the park and pay policy, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) has reintroduced it.
The Acting Secretary FCT Transportation Secretariat, Usman Yahaya on Tuesday, said a regulatory framework for the policy has been reviewed after the court judgment, providing a better ground for its operations.
Yahaya noted that the re-introduction was to enable government restore sanity to the roads and streets within the nation’s capital.
He also stated that the on-street parking policy will be managed by four companies and will commence in May, 2021.

