News

After 9 months, Maiduguri power project a huge relief –Zulum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

Cut off from power supply for the past nine months, Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has described the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maiduguri and Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP) as a huge relief to the people of the state. According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) commercial investments in the 50mw combined gas power plant would ultimately increase energy supply level to Maiduguri and environs, thereby impacting the state’s economy positively, when completed. Zulum noted that the Borno State Government would do everything possible to ensure that maximum security of lives and property are guaranteed for the project implementation team and residents of the state. He said: “I assure you that as government, we will provide the much-needed security to ensure that this high pressure-scheduled project is completed on cost, scope and quality.”

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari explained that the project was as a result of a Presidential directive to provide emergency intervention to the electricity supply disruptions facing Maiduguri and environs as a result of incessant activities of insurgents. The GMD while assuring the Governor and the people of Maiduguri that the project would be delivered on schedule,said it would further improve NNPC’s gas utilization efforts for the socio-economic benefit of Nigerians. “NNPC as an enabler organization is committed to the delivery of this project within schedule, and has already awarded the contract to General Electric Global (GE) for the supply of Gas Turbine, while Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) has been contracted to China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC).”

Maiduguri has been without power supply since January 2021 as a result of the activities of insurgents who have blown up transmission lines on at least two occasions. In August 2021, the NNPC signed an official contract with the CMEC and GE on the project. The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the official commencement of the project as the contractors have since moved to site.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC: We’ve resolved crises in 11 states –Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, said that his committee has resolved the internal crisis involving members of the party in 11 states across the country. Buni stated this while inaugurating the Reconciliation/ Election Committee for the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial […]
News

ICLED Business School offers free webinar courses

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of its contributions to developing society in this era of COVID – 19, ICLED Business School (IBS) has unfolded a free online training sessions for teachers, head of schools and others to equip them with the necessary skills and tools needed to operate successfully in the post-COVID-19 era. According to Prof. Olajumoke Familoni, […]
News

Ohanaeze Youths support Umahi’s carpet-crossing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) said the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) isO a YstCep i nin a t hseta rtiegmhte dnitr ebcyt itohne.   President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro; Deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica