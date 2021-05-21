After Ayade, PDP set to lose another gov to APC

We wish him well in his new political sojourn –PDP

Less than 24-hours after Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), another governor on the platform of the party is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor, who is from the north, had made his stance known to the party leadership and his colleagues on several occasions. However, despite the several entreaties and bargains to ensure his membership of the PDP, the governor is bent on quitting the party for the APC before next month.

It was learnt that like Ayade, the governor has started fresh talks with the APC leadership to perfect his movement. Speaking on the imminent defection of the northern governor, the source said: “The pressure and fear of a second term victory are at the heart of his exit from the PDP. He needs more than the PDP to secure a second term in his state and that is where APC comes in handy. But it’s possible that he may return to the PDP after the 2023 election.” Aside from the secondterm calculations, it was also learnt that the governor is being projected to checkmate a power game in his state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it wished the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who left the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), well in his new political sojourn. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, called on its members in Cross Rivers State to ensure that all its structures in the state remain intact. PDP, however, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to convene town hall meetings in the six geo-political zones of the country, as he did with Nigerian citizens living in France, to give account of his administration in the last six years.

The party said it was not enough for President Buhari to attempt to use unsuspecting Nigerians living in Paris “in a desperate effort to window dress the shambolic economic and security situation foisted on our nation by his failed administration.” “Our party holds as despicable that presidency handlers could opt to ridicule Mr. President by making him to believe that Nigerians in the Diaspora could be swayed by cosmetic claims when they are aware of the contrary political, economic and security realities on ground in our country.” According to the PDP, it is ludicrous for President Buhari to claim in the Paris meeting that he was committed to free and fair elections, when in reality, he failed to sign the Electoral Act amendment Bill.

“This is in addition to the fact that most elections under his watch had been marred by outright alteration of results, violence, voters’ suppression by security operatives as witnessed in the Kogi State governorship election; as well as endorsement of the subversion of electoral mandate to enthrone the candidate of his party as the Imo State governor even when he came fourth in the election. “Moreover, Mr. President owes the nation more than a passing comment in explaining how his instructions to the military led to the killing and maiming of Nigerians at the polls,” the party said. It described the elections conducted by the APC-led Federal Government as the worst election in the nation’s history.

