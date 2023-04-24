After Bird Strike, American Airliner Catches Fire In Midair

An American airline, Boeing 737’s engine caught fire mid-flight, terrifying the passengers before the captain successfully made an emergency landing at an Ohio airport while the aircraft was being battered by a flock of geese.

The mishap was said to have happened 40 minutes after takeoff on Sunday, April 23.

It was gathered that passengers Ryan Brink and Marni Kallestad caught the incident on camera as flames burst out of the engine.

According to FlightAware, a service that records aircraft nationwide, American Airlines flight 1958 to Phoenix, Arizona took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport at 7:43 am but returned to the airport at a8:22 am.

It was reportedly hit by a flock of geese as it took off, causing flames to fly from the engine and produce “wonky, pulsing noises,” according to witnesses.

According to a tweet from John Glenn International Airport, “Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire.”

While this was going on, New Telegraph learned that the airport sent a modified tweet in which it claimed there was no engine fire and that only a mechanical issue existed.

“Correction to our earlier tweet: the aircraft experienced mechanical issues, not an engine fire. Thank you to our emergency crews for their quick response,” it posted.