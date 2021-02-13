Arts & Entertainments

After breakup, man collects TV, decoder from girlfriend

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A viral video has shown moment a yet-to-be identified man stormed his ex-girlfriend’s home to retrieve TV and decoder he bought for her after their breakup. In the viral video which has since gone viral on social media platforms, the man is seen trying to leave with a Television and decoder in his hands while a lady kept begging him not to leave with them. The man who appeared unperturbed by his ex-girlfriend’s pleas went ahead to leave with the television and decoder. The video as seen online has now generated mixed reactions from various netizens across social media networking sites. The identity of the man and his purported ex-girlfriend as well as the time and location of the dramatic breakup is yet to be identified.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Teebillz mocks Femi Fani-Kayode over support for Donald Trump

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian talent manager Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz has taken a swipe at the former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode over his support for Donald Trump. This came after Fani Kayode via his Twitter handle on late Wednesday, January 20, 2021, shared a photo of the former US President, Donald Trump with a tribute. “You […]
Arts & Entertainments

Doctors remove toothbrush from patient’s stomach after surgery

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

In India, a bloodied toothbrush had to be removed from a man’s stomach after he swallowed it while cleaning the back of his throat. Doctors removed the 19cm-long brush within 24 hours, fearing that leaving it any longer could have been fatal. The patient, 39, whose name has been withheld, was brushing his teeth on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Defunct PSquare brothers hold separate birthday parties

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct group, Psqaure, have celebrated their 39th birthday on Thursday as the estranged brothers turned up with close friends and families separately at their homes. While Peter had an indoor party, Paul’s party had in attendance a number of celebrities including Yemi Alade, Harrysongz, and Jude […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica