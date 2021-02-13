After breakup, man collects TV, decoder from girlfriend

A viral video has shown moment a yet-to-be identified man stormed his ex-girlfriend’s home to retrieve TV and decoder he bought for her after their breakup. In the viral video which has since gone viral on social media platforms, the man is seen trying to leave with a Television and decoder in his hands while a lady kept begging him not to leave with them. The man who appeared unperturbed by his ex-girlfriend’s pleas went ahead to leave with the television and decoder. The video as seen online has now generated mixed reactions from various netizens across social media networking sites. The identity of the man and his purported ex-girlfriend as well as the time and location of the dramatic breakup is yet to be identified.

