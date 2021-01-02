After cheating scandal, 9ice, wife spotted together

Nigerian singer, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande aka 9ice has been spotted with his wife Sunkunmi for the first time since his recent cheating scandal. The music star’s wife took to her Instagram page on December 31, 2020, where she shared a photo of the family at a private outing.

“Progress not perfection,” she captioned the photo. 9ice commented on the photo saying; ”Human not God.” The couple and their daughter are currently on a vacation in Dubai. 9ice made the headlines back in November after he released a video where he appealed to the public to beg his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating on her.

A video of the singer with a lady simply identified as Tiwalope in a compromising position broke the internet days before his open confession. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. 9ice and Sunkami have a daughter together.

