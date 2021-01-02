Arts & Entertainments

After cheating scandal, 9ice, wife spotted together

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande aka 9ice has been spotted with his wife Sunkunmi for the first time since his recent cheating scandal. The music star’s wife took to her Instagram page on December 31, 2020, where she shared a photo of the family at a private outing.

“Progress not perfection,” she captioned the photo. 9ice commented on the photo saying; ”Human not God.” The couple and their daughter are currently on a vacation in Dubai. 9ice made the headlines back in November after he released a video where he appealed to the public to beg his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating on her.

A video of the singer with a lady simply identified as Tiwalope in a compromising position broke the internet days before his open confession. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. 9ice and Sunkami have a daughter together.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Runtown, South Sudanese model, Adut Akech spark romance rumours in Instagram video

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music star Douglas Jack Agu also known as Runtown and South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech have sparked romance rumours between them with their flirtations on Instagram. The flirtation started a few weeks ago when Akech commented on a Runtown post on Instagram expressing his admiration for the music star. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hollywood star Johnny Depp began legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday over allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, accusing her of lying and conducting extra-marital affairs. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Rotimi proposes to girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian American actor, Rotimi has proposed to his girlfriend and singer, Vanessa Mdee. In a video shared on Instagram by the handle @Paislib, Rotimi went down on his knees as he asked the Tanzanian born singer to marry him and he got a yes from Mdee. Rotimi and Mdee made their relationship public back in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica