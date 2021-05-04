News

After collecting N1m ransom, suspect murders neighbour’s son

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday said that it has arrested four suspected kidnappers who abducted a six-year-old boy and killed him after collecting a ransom of N1 million.

 

Addressing journalists in Kaduna, spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the mastermind of the act was a neighbour, who orchestrated the abduction by sending the boy on an errand after positioning his friends to kidnap the deceased.

 

While narrating the incident, Jalige said: “We are here today, Monday 3rd May, 2021, to parade these suspects for the offence of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide, which the command diligently investigated and unravelled the identities of the suspects involved leading to their arrest.

 

“The investigation took effect from the complaint laid to the Commissioner of Police on the 29th April, 2021 by one Alhaji Kabiru Magayaki, who reported that his son, Mohammed Kabiru (Male), 6 years, was abducted on the 24th April, 2021 and the abductors demanded for the sum of N30 million as ransom to secure the release of the victim.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

