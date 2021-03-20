After ‘Coming 2 America’, Davido plans another Hollywood flick

Nigerian superstar, Davido has revealed that he is set to appear in another Hollywood flick. He made the statement while featuring on popular podcast, Ionwannatalk Podcast. He noted that the movie will be directed by Edward Zick, who made the 2006 film, Blood Diamond, which featured Leo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou. Davido said: “I got another movie with the dude that shot Blood Diamonds. I played a taxi driver.” Recall that Davido recently featured in Coming 2 America.

