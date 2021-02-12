After defending actresses’ source of income, Toyin Abraham buys G-Wagon Brabus

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Benz G-wagon Brabus worth millions of naira. Her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, broke the news in an Instagram post. “Worldbest… this one scatter everywhere ooo big big Congratulations to my own woman, I mean the one after my heart @ toyin_abraham Hard work they say pays what!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a video of the car. Abraham also took her Instagram Stories to share screenshots and video clips of congratulatory messages she got from friends and well-wishers.

The development comes days after Destiny Etiko, another movie star, bought a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep. It also comes on the back of the controversy trailing the sources of income of Nollywood’s female stars in recent times. Ruggedman, a veteran rapper, had provoked the controversy after he put out a tweet wherein he wondered why women in the country’s movie industry are “doing better than men”. “My male actors in Nollywood, what’s going on? It’s just the females that are buying cars and building houses left and right.

I wanted to come into Nollywood but at this rate, I’m not coming again,” the rapper had written in a nowdeleted post. His post had come at about the same time when Etiko had debunked claims that she had been in an affair with a married man who bankrolled her and funded her luxury life. Abraham, however, came to the defence of Nollywood actresses in reaction to the rapper’s comment.

