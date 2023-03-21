After elections, CSO advocates peace

A Civil Society group known as Peace For Free Initiative is calling on Nigerians to embrace peace after the conduct of the February 25 and March 18 elections elections. The Peace For Free Initiative convener, Dr Chris Oge Kalu and Mass Communication Professor, Nasarawa State University, Prof. Anthony Igyuve, said there was the need to mount a subtle advocacy for peace after the mood of the nation changed after the elections. Kalu, who is also a movie producer, advised Nigerians, especially the youths to remain calm, shun violence of any form. He urged them to see the need to maintain peace while trusting the judicial process to determine the final outcome of the electoral exercises. To further spread the message of peace, the group started the ‘Peace For Free Lecture Series’ in Asaba, Delta State on March 14, and moved to Lagos on March 16.

Like this: Like Loading...