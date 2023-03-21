After elections, CSO Civil advocates peace

A Civil Society group known as Peace For Free Initiative is calling on all Nigerians to embrace peace in the on going elections and after elections.

The Peace For Free Initiative convener, Dr. Chris Oge Kalu and Mass communication Professor, Nasarawa State University, Professor Anthony Igyuve saw the need to mount a subtle advocacy for peace after the mood of the nation changed after the last 2023 Presidential elections which took place on February 25.

Chris Oge Kalu who is also a movie producer adviced Nigerians, especially the youths to remain calm, shun violence of any form and see the need to maintain peace while trusting the judicial process to determine the final outcome of the electoral exercises.

To further spread the message of peace, the group started the ‘Peace For Free Lecture Series’ in Asaba, Delta state on the 14th of march 2023 and moved to Lagos on the 16th of March, 2023.

At the Peace lecture which took place at Lagos City club, Surulere Lagos, Oge Kalu stated that peace is the only thing Nigeria should work towards achieving, stating categorically that if Nigeria burns, the impact will affect all.

In the communique he presented, he said, “There’s no doubt that this year’s elections, so far have generated a lot of public attention, particularly from Nigerian youths who are remarkably increasing their political participation in our collective struggle for good governance unlike other times in the past. This is, more so, because elections provide the opportunity for people to elect their preferred leaders in a fair, peaceful and credible process.

“However, elections being important part of the democracy, which in itself is a process involving human and technological elements not absolutely immune from errors. Like all processes, democracy needs to be allowed to grow, to develop to maturity for most of the population to enjoy the promises and gains thereof.”

Speaking on the theme: Sustainable Peace Beyond Elections, Prof. Igyuve said, the moment of we begin to perceive election as a concept of ideas and not a war, then our elections will be better handled.

“But where we see elections as war, that your opponent is an enemy that perception is wrong. If we begin to see ourselves as brothers who have a common goal to serve the interest of the people irrespective of who wins, then our elections will be devoid of the kind violence and unrest that we see particularly after result had been declared.

On those who are aggrieved about the outcome of the last election, Prof Igyuve further advised anyone who is aggrieved in an electoral process should seek redress in the court of law. “Democracy is a process, and elections themselves are also a process, the process of election doesn’t end with the declaration of results. The courts are there to take care of any grievances that may arise out of the election. I advise the youths to be patience, calm and wait to see what the court will say irrespective of whatever grievances they take to court, they should not be tempted to take the laws into their hand,” he said

The group is also taking the Peace For Free Lecture to Borno, Plateau, Ebonyi and Kaduna State to cover the six geo political zones of Nigeria.

