Arts & Entertainments

After falling in love, Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson marries bodyguard

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson, 52, is married for the sixth time, though she insists her last wedding was a ‘mock’ wedding and this is her fifth. On January 27, Anderson told The Daily Mail she’d married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her Canadian home. In an exclusive interview Anderson told DailyMailTV: “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.” The star has also shared her stunning wedding photos and video. The Baywatch star has been married multiple times. Her last wedding, the 5th, was in 2020. She married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, 74, and it lasted for only 12 days. She was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998. The actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. The first ended in annulment.

It was widely reported that Anderson married Jon Peters, 74, on January 20, 2020 at Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica, California. But according to Anderson they only had a mock ceremony, not an official wedding. She told DailyMailTV: “We were never married. He is a movie maker and… I guess he just needed a little attention?” A tweet about the 12-day union from her official account read: “Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (lifelong family friend) no hard feelings — no Marriage, no Divorce… just a bizarre theatrical lunch — Pamela has a good sense of humor about it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Davido: The rich are not the victims of police brutality…

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

David Adeleke, a Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Davido, says police brutality in Nigeria is something the masses mostly face, not an experience common to wealthy people like him. In a recent chat with UK Guardian, Davido spoke of the role of ‘Fem’, one of his hit singles, during a nationwide protest against operatives […]
Arts & Entertainments

Groom keeps bride waiting in church and goes to fix DStv for customer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video which emerged on social media captured the moment a man was seen fixing DStv for one of his customers on his own wedding day.   The eye-popping video was posted by a lady identified as Yaa Melanin on Instagram who was surprised by the incident and decided to share the footage. In the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sales top 3m for Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Just a month after publication, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” is well on its way to becoming the best-selling presidential memoir in modern times. Crown announced Wednesday that sales have topped 3.3 million copies in the U.S. and Canada, within range of Bill Clinton’s “My Life” and George W. Bush’s “Decision Points,” both of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica