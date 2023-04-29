After Fathering 550 Children, Court Orders Semen Donor To Stop

A 41-year-old man, known as “Jonathan M.” in Dutch media, was sued in court by the mother of one of the children purportedly conceived using his sperm as well as a foundation defending the rights of donor children.

According to the reports, Jonathan M has used sperm donations to father more than 550 children in the most recent reproductive scandal to astound the Netherlands.

Despite the fact that the judges determined the man had contributed to the conception of between 550 and 600 children since he began providing sperm in 2007, Dutch clinical guidelines state that a donor should not father more than 25 children in 12 families.

The court, therefore, “prohibits the defendant from donating his semen to new prospective parents after the issuing of this judgement”, judge Thera Hesselink said on Friday.

Jonathan M. may also not contact any prospective parents “with the wish that he was willing to donate semen, advertise his services to prospective parents or join any organisation that establishes contact between prospective parents,” Hesselink said in a written judgement.

The judge ruled that if he kept up his donations, he would be subject to additional fines in addition to a 100,000 euro ($110,000) fine for each infraction.

The mother of one of the children in the court case, identified only as “Eva”, said she was grateful that the court stopped the man from “mass donations that are spread like wildfire to other countries”.

“I’m asking the donor to respect our interests and to accept the verdict because our children deserve to be left alone,” she said in a statement.