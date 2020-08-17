After ‘friendly’ interaction, DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba

…he was treated with courtesy – Source

The Department of State Services (DSS) Monday, freed a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after a few hours of “friendly” interaction.

New Telegraph learnt that the former Speaker was treated with “the utmost courtesy” deserving of statesmen, by the intelligence agency.

Recall that a newly-formed group, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) had, over the weekend, informed the public of an invitation it said was sent to Na’Abba by the DSS, which is the lead domestic intelligence agency, saddled with the responsibility of detecting and preventing threats to national security.

The group had claimed that the said invitation may not be unconnected to an interview the former Speaker may have granted a news platform recently, where he reportedly made scathing remarks about the government.

However, Na’Abba, who has since been released, was said to have shared moments of his interaction with personnel of the secret service.

He reportedly said: “We had an interesting outing with DSS and we went through all my presentations and also interview with Channels TV

“What happened was there were certain words that appeared in my address and interview which needed some clarifications and which clarification I made. We were both satisfied with what happened. We advised one another. The DSS have their own job and their own experience. I too have my own vocation also have my own experience. And we felt highly enriched by our experiences.

“That is how things are supposed to be. It went successfully. I enjoyed my stay there. I had no problems with the way they received me.”

