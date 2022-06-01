After Hours, creativity as school holds 40th annivassary

For about one hour, the Dr. Soyemi Memorial Schools, Festac Town, Lagos, resonated with pomp and ceremony as pupils of the school entertained guests, parents and gaurdians, management and staff of the school with dance performances that drew ovations from the audience.

The event, which was the Banquet and Award Night as part of the activities for the 40th anniversary of the school, was a reunion of sort as it brought together former students and staff of the notable institution, many of who are respected professionals in various fields of endearvours. There were guffaws and laughters there. And for the students, it was a moment to showcase their talents in the performative arts.

The highpoint of th event, however, was the premiere of a short film titled ‘After Hours’, featuring students of the school. The screening got everyone glued to their sits in rapt attention.

Written by Abimbola Abiola, directed by Mayowa Stephen, and produced by Libby Offem-Oke, ‘After Hours’ highlights what happens after school hours, when parents have gone to work. It is aimed at educating the students on the need for abstinence (discipline) and the dangers associated with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

“The film ‘After Hours’ is specifically titled because after school hours, it’s the parent’s turn to take care of the children.

After Hours is just to bring parents back and let them realize their responsibilities after the teachers in school.

When a child finishes from school, what happens at home? That’s what we are trying to say. A lot happens at home that parents don’t really pay attention to. So, this story is actually taking us from the schools hours to what the children get to face when they are at home. Their parents not paying attention because of the hustle and bustle of life and so many vices and struggles they get to face like peer pressure.

In a nutshell, the story is about sex education. It’s about youth res tiveness and why they perceive to be the right thing. So, we are using this film to educate them on those things they think are the right things that would endanger them in the future,” Offem-Oke said.

‘After Hours’ is the story of a 14 year-old Ademide who lost her parents when she was 12 and has since then lived with her aunt (her father’s sister). She is just growing into her body and noticing boys which boost her confidence and leaves her confused as well. She is more comfortable with her aunt’s husband and has the more probing conversations with him (told him about her period first and he bought her the first pad). Unfortunately he travels a lot which leaves most conversation happening within her three friends.

She likes reading a lot which gives her hint that the relationship her lesson teacher is requesting for might be wrong. She is friendly, nice and beautiful which makes her a bit popular in the school. She has opened a cycle of sex topic in the school due to the note she submitted to the councillor during sex education class. Ademide is being cajoled into having a sexual relationship with her lesson teacher. She was advised by her friend Moni to go for it,

Adaobi her other friend was against it, while her last friend, Funmi, was jealous of her. Most of the conversations by the four girls are about boys and social media.

Meanwhile, there is Mrs Phillips, the school councillor who educates the students on various topics which might impact their life in the long run.

Ademide’s rational friend, Adaobi, who rules against the probability of a relationship between Ademide and the lesson teacher. She is the voice of reason and mostly called killjoy by her other friends. There is Moni, the experienced one when it comes to relationships and boys. She plans to be a social media influencer and mostly based her findings on celebrity.

Funmi- the awkward one of the group and mostly listens to the other’s talk. She wishes to be like the rest of her friends and uses cosmetics to highlight her face.

“The story seeks to educate on abstinence (discipline), STDs, protection, paedophiles, love and necessary comconversations on sex education. When we have the necessary conversations with our teens, we avoid the unnecessary consequences,” Offem-Oke added.

How was the experience working with these kids?

It was fantastic. I love children. I love how curious the mind of a child is. They ask so many question. As you can see, sitting with them, they don’t want to let me go and I don’t want to let them go.

On the challenges, she said the only challenge was, most of the parents do not understand what it means to make a film.

“My phone was buzzing that night because we shot into the night and every parent was panicking. ‘My child, my child, I don’t want this for my child.’ But I can tell you that today, they saw the film and they would definitely be proud to see what their children performed because of the strong message in it. We cannot pretend that their parents who still shy away from educating their children on this particular subject.”

In an interview with New Telegraph, Stephen said that directing the film was, though challenging, it was a good experince.

“I must say, I’ve directed a couple of movies, but this is the first time I’m directing teen movie. They have to rehearse because understanding the lines and the role is very, very key, and that for the children who were acting for the very first time, that’s a lot of challenge. So, I had to take time to drill them, to put them into character before the day of shooting.

“Honestly, it’s my first time and it’s an experience. I learnt a lot from working with these young ones on set. we had two-day shoot, and we did not want it to spill over to the third day. So we were trying to meet up because of course the challenges of taking various shots and all of that for the young people, we stretched into the night. And parents were coming, they were agitated. They were calling my phone. We were calling the principal of the school. Many of them came Limitedthe school because of all of these, that we were taking too long. We finished shooting around 10pm.

But from the feelers from what people are saying, parents themselves, it is a good movie. Though it is a short movie, many would have loved that it is movies longer than that. But that’s what we can afford; it was a very low budget. We’re looking at something we can manage with the childree because it is their first time. Now they have this experience, we can move on to do a feature film based on those experience that they have,” Stephen said.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Soyemi Memorial Association, Dr. J. O. Shojobi, noted that 40 years in the life of any man or that of an institution is no small feat.

“We have come a long way and coming together today to wine and dine as well as appreciate those who have contributed in no small measure to the success of Dr Soyemi Memorial Schools is not out of place.

According to him, the school was founded in May 1982 by some 23 members of Young Christian League of the Holy Trinity Church, Ebute-Ero, Lagos.

“The school was named after Dr. Soyemi, the Chairman of Young Christian league, who passed away in 1979. The vision of the founding fathers is to provide qualitative education at an affordable cost, to train and produce students with outstanding traits in

character and learning through qualitative teaching, maintenance of high-level discipline, to turn out great world class leaders of tomorrow with the combination of academic excellence, sterling morals and spiritual qualities in them to face the challenges of their generation.

“Our gathering here today as part of our 40th Anniversary Celebration which kicked off on the 27th April with an Interschool Tournament and a visit to the Orphanage and Community Hymns Singing, is mainly to unwind with our hardworking teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and our well-wishers and also appreciate our past and present staff members who had made this celebration a possibility today as awards of meritorious service will be given to many of them,” he said.

“Our students’ examination results have been impressive. Our WAEC and NECO results have been enviable and improving progressively through the years with 100% of our students scoring A1 in mathematics. Consequently, more than 70% credit passes have been maintained in all examination results.

The school has enviable record of academic achievements and awards of excellence with numerous laurels in extra-curricular activities,” he said, adding that the school has produced students in different walks of life such as banking, medical profession, technology, engineering etc.

“Presently, we have students studying in the United States universities and colleges, some are in the U.K. universities and colleges as well. We also have some in our federal, states universities, polytechnics and colleges of technology. All these feats are possible because the school is seasoned with experienced and highly motivated teachers who work very hard to bring out the best in our students. This culture did not start today.”

