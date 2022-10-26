After hours of global outage, WhatsApp restores services

The messaging app, WhatsApp, is back after millions of users of the social media platform were unable to send, and receive messages. Nigerians and other users of the instant communication app, owned by Meta, had reported that they were unable to either receive or send messages. Yesterday’s outage began around 8:00 am with several of the users heading to other social media platforms like Twitter to lament the development. Both the mobile and web versions of the app experienced similar issues.

But the services were restored around 10:00 am (just overtwohoursafterthecrash). A check indicated that users could not send messages to groups while personal messages only showed one tick which means that such messages were not delivered to the recipient.

The WhatsApp status feature did not also function. While the users could open the app and also access past conversations, new messages were not delivered. No reason was given for the outage as the messaging platform. WhatsApp last tweeted on its handle about 16 hours ago, sharing a 16-second video of how users can protect their privacy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...