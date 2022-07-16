After Kuje where next?

Last Wednesday, the nation woke up to the stunning news that the Kuje Correctional Centre, located in the nation’s capital, Abuja, had been attacked on Tuesday night, by a large number of marauders, who proceeded to free more than 700 inmates, many of whom were high-profile detainees, including 64 top-ranking Boko Haram suspects.

If reports are anything to go by, the attackers not only had easy access to the medium prison facility after meeting limited resistance from prison officials, which is a surprise, especially considering that the facility housed some of the nation’s most dangerous criminals.

This alone should have meant that they should have been guarded by some of our most elite forces, which would not only have possibly deterred any assault on the prison, as the attackers would realise that it would not be a stroll in the park for them, thus not worth the risk; but would have also ensured that a stouter defence was put up, which could have then allowed for reinforcements to arrive (however in the context of what happened this would have been highly unlikely) and beat off the attack.

But the failure of security forces to show up until the marauders had left, is very worrisome, as there is no way the loud bangs of the explosions and cacophony of gunshots would not have been heard which should have been enough for security operatives to find out what was happening and then organise a reactionary force to tackle the invaders. According to Google maps, where the Kuje Medium Correction facility is located is only about 45 minutes drive from Aso Rock!

Thus what would have happened if the invaders had more sinister motives? After all, only a few hours earlier, the emboldened bandits had attacked the advanced party of the Commander-in-Chief at Dutsinma in Katsina State, when it was on its way to Daura to prepare for the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities Friday that week. Although those in charge of the nation’s security architecture will strenuously deny it, the fact that the bandits were able to operate for close to two hours hints at the possibility of low morale, incompetence or even both. This was somewhat alluded to by the president himself when on getting to the scene of the attack said: “I am disappointed with the intelligence system.

“How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” More than a week after, only a handful of the over 700 out of the 994 inmates housed in the facility has been re-arrested. Naturally, the assault meant that many high-profile members of the leadership of the nation showed up at the facility, and what some of them said, rather than reassure the country, only further exposed why Nigeria is in the state it is presently. For instance, the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Haliru Nababa, said the country’s prisons are not fortified enough to withstand the kind of attacks they have been subjected to in recent times. And yet, there have been 15 documented successful prison jailbreaks and 15 failed attempts during the life of this administration – which begs the question as to why nothing has been done to fortify the facilities so as to make them more impregnable? While fielding questions, the NCS Chief admitted that they received intelligence on a possible attack but the information was not narrowed down to the Kuje Custodial Centre. He said he boosted the security on the ground across prisons in the region but the capacity was not enough.

Online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES reported that there were over 30 armed officials on the ground during the Tuesday attack reportedly carried out by hundreds of members of the deadly terrorist group. Nababa stressed the need to fortify the prison facilities not only with highly skilled personnel but also with new structures that could withstand the new trend of crime in the country. Unfortunately, if anything is to go by, nothing will come out of the prison chief’s observation.

Then President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan also weighed in saying the attack was successful, because it was done in active connivance with some insiders at the facility He then faulted the Nigerian Correctional Service for not providing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kuje correctional facility and others across the country. The nation’s number three citizen, however, conveniently failed to take into cognisance the issue of having a regular power supply in order not to make the gadget ineffective. Speaking further he tacitly acknowledged the failure of the government of which he is a high-ranking player when he said: “The attack on this correctional facility is symptomatic of the failure of security failure. The attack is only a culmination of the failure. We were told that an estimated 300 terrorists attacked this facility.

They came on foot, and I believe they should have been detected!” Not to be outdone, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, while briefing State House journalists on the outcome of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, disclosed that: “The security personnel deployed to the facility did their best to repel the attack but were subdued by the superior weaponry of the terrorists” And yet, for long, we have been regaled by tales of how much the Federal Government has done to boost the weaponry of our forces which according to them has swung the tide in the fight against insurgency.

However, the reality on the ground says otherwise. Rather than acknowledge their failings, the All Progressives Congress (APC) went on to berate critics and opposition parties against politicising the invasion of the Correctional Centre. Reacting to the attack in his Sallah message last Saturday, Morka absolved the APC of any wrongdoing in what he termed ‘insensitive and unpatriotic attempts by some partisans’ to politicise security breaches.

He said: “On this occasion of Eid-El- Kabir, we urge all Nigerians to place national interest first in all dealings. We must not yield to retrogressive elements who seek to divide us through terror and hate. “We further urge Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as it tackles our national security challenges just as we continue to reject insensitive and unpatriotic attempts by some partisans to politicise security breaches by enemies of our land.” With such words coming from the party in power, which is clearly not ready to accept its failings, is there any wonder why we are in the mess we are? As things stand presently, it is no longer the case of ‘if’ but when and where next will the non-state actors strike in the weeks ahead!

