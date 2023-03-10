News

After Loosing Presidential Elections, Shekarau Might Dumps PDP

There are strong speculations that the former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau may dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming days.

The speculation follows the reported meeting held between Sen. Shekarau and the incumbent Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

New Telegraph reported that Governor Ganduje was sighted dropping Shekarau at his Mundubawa Country home, in the full regalia of Governor’s Convoy, after a Funeral Prayers of one of Kano’s Illustrious Sons who died yesterday.

The development was a fallout of an accidental meeting at the burial of a popular Kano business mogul, SD Yakasai where Senator Shekarau was sighted with Ganduje who later offered him a drive to his Mundubawa home.

Multiple sources familiar with the emerging trend confirmed that Shekarau’s decision to dump PDP for the APC is to support his former ally, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to actualize his ambition of becoming the Governor of the state.

Gawuna was known to have been among the top loyalists of Shekarau when he served as Chairman of the Nasarawa local government area of the state.

The sources who chose to remain anonymous revealed that Shekarau supporters have been instructed to vote for Mr Gawuna of APC instead of the PDP candidate, Sadiq Wali.

The visit to Shekarau’s residence by Ganduje on Friday, however, confirmed the plans that Shekarau back to APC.

Insiders informed that Shekarau was angry over the last Presidential election in which the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar bypassed Shekarau and handed over campaign funds to Mr Ibrahim Little, instead of Shekarau.

Shekarau voluntarily left APC after his G7 lost the leadership of the party to Ganduje, and joined Kwankwaso temporarily in the NNPP, before he settled with the PDP in an elaborate ceremony that attracted Atiku Abubakar, and other notable stalwarts of the opposition party.

In his reaction to the emerging development, Shekarau described his purported return to APC as a rumour

Shekarau who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sule Yau Sule explained that “to clear certain misconception, today after the Janaza of SDY, Governor Ganduje offered a ride to His Excellency Senator Ibrahim Shekarau to Makabira, from where they visited the family of the deceased after which he took Sardauna back to his house”.

