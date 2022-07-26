Metro & Crime

…after murder of king's son, cultists invade community, shoot 3 residents

Residents of Ofatedo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State were yesterday thrown into confusion as scores of cultists invaded the community and started unleashing attacks on the innocent inhabitants of the town.

 

The invasion came few days after a yet-to-be identified cultist allegedly murdered Prince Yinusa Okunloye, a biological son of Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdulahi Yinusa, in osun State.

 

Recall that cultists stormed the residents of the late prince in the middle of the night, on Saturday, called him outside and shot him severally until he died. The same set of violent group, it was leant invaded the same community on Sunday night to unleash terror on residents of the town.

 

The hoodlums said to have stormed the community around 12.00 a.m of the day after a tip off that, traditionalists in the community are to commence a traditional rite known as “ORO” to invoke deities and gods of the land to deal ruthlessly with those who might have involved in the killing of the deceased  Informed sources hinted that, immediately they arrived the community, they fished out those behind the traditional rites and invokers of deities, three of them reportedly shot while other sustained various degrees of injuries on different parts of their bodies.

 

The prompt intervention of the state police command however said to have doused the aggravated tension that enveloped the community as a result of the inhuman invasion. It was learnt that, they first engaged the police team in a gun battle duel before they finally withdrew and flee when they discovered they could not outsmart them.

The police later were said to have kept vigil at the community to ensure safety of the community dwellers and assured them of adequate protection saying, there was no need for them to be panicking on the incident.

 

The victims of the untoward development however said, to have been taken to an undisclosed hospital where medical attention are being given to them.

 

One of the community leaders told our Correspondent that, it is high time, the police launched a man hunt for the perpetrators and get them arrested to discourage incessant invasion of the town.

 

