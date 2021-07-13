Metro & Crime

After N200m ransom demand, kidnappers free Kaduna Emir

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Abductors yesterday freed the Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu. One of the kingmakers of the Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar, disclosed this to journalists.

 

Adamu was released a few hours after the bandits demanded a N200 million ransom to free the monarch and 10 other family members kidnapped along with him.

 

However, Abubakar did not say whether the N200 million was paid or not before the emir was released.

 

It was learnt that the emir was released about 5.30 pm. Abubakar said Adamu was released at an undisclosed location within Kajuru Local Government Area, adding that the emir was in good condition.

 

But a source said the emir was discovered on the edge of Kajuru forest by some of his subjects, who were on their way from the farm.

 

The state Police Command was yet to react to the release of the 85-year-old second class emir. It was also learnt that other abductees were still being held in captivity. The emir, according to another source, addressed his subjects immediately after he returned to Kajuru.

 

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the abductors had contacted the Emirate Council and demanded a ransom of N200 million.

 

The bandits disclosed that the emir and others kidnapped along with him were safe. The Emir, Adamu, members of his family and neighbours were abducted in Kajuru town in the early hours of Sunday.

 

One of the Emirate’s kingmakers had disclosed that the bandits reached out to them and demanded N200 million.

 

According to the kingmaker, negotiations with the kidnappers are still ongoing. A source in the area confirmed speculations going round in Kaduna that the emir was informed of his planned abduction by the bandits

