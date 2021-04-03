After one month of Spotify in Nigeria, here are the most-streamed artistes, songs

On February 23, Spotify launched in Nigeria with more than 70 million songs, 22 million podcast titles, and over four billion playlists – 100 of which are expertly curated across some of the most popular genres in the continent. After more than a month, checks by Saturday Telegraph has revealed some interesting facts.

Four of the top five most-streamed artistes on the streaming platform are from Nigeria. Local hits are also the most resonating tracks with Nigerian listeners on Spotify. The most-streamed track in Nigeria over the past month is ‘Bounce’ by Rema, followed by Wizkid and Burna Boy’s ‘Ginger’ and Davido and Teni’s ‘For You.’ Also residents of Lagos, Suleja, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Benin City account for the most Spotify streams in Nigeria.

This data is based on Spotify user-consumption between February 23 and March 22. Findings showed that the top streamed artistes on Spotify in Africa are Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Drake and Rema. In the same vein, the top streamed songs are ‘Bounce’ by Rema, ‘Ginger’ by Wizkid, featuring Burna Boy, ‘For You’ by Davido, featuring Teni, Olamide’s ‘Infinity,’ featuring Omah lay and the remix of Ke Star which had Davido, Focalistic and Virgo Deep on it. While Lagos leads the cities with the most streams on Spotify, Suleja in Niger State followed while Abuja, Port Harcourt and Benin City also made the list accordingly.

