After the Edo train attack, where next?

The uphill battle our security officials constantly face in their efforts to secure the nation was once again brought to the fore when news filtered out last Sunday of an attack the previous day on a sub-station of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Igueben in Edo State. According to reports, no fewer than 30 passengers, and staff of the NRC were kidnapped, while a number of those who escaped abduction sustained bullet wounds.

Predictably, following the attack, the Corporation announced closure of Ekehen Station in Edo State till further notice. Giving more information on the development, a resident of the area, Comrade Odia Benson, said the abductors released two kids who were with them, while a woman reportedly escaped.

He then goes on to give a damning verdict on our security officials when he said: “The railway station is in the forest, there is no security, no police, no vigilante and they are at the mercy of God.” This is so because the latest incident in Edo is coming barely one year after the March 28, 2022 attack by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna train, resulting in the death of 14 passengers while 65 others were abducted. Sadly, closure on this audacious assault only ended after almost six traumatising months when the last batch of 23 kidnapped victims were finally released and the payment of millions of naira in the form of ransoms.

Again, this only further showed the seeming impotency of our security services if at the end of the whole drama money had to be paid rather than a successful rescue operation being mounted and carried out by security personnel. During the long-drawn out Kaduna train saga, a cacophony of voices were heard concerning while a rescue operation could not be mounted. In fact the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam el-Rufai even inadvertently let it be known that the government was listening in on the telephone conversations of the terrorists but could not use it to its advantage due to the fear of collateral damage should a rescue attempt be carried out. However, like I have said in a number of previous write-ups, the best way to reduce the activities of non-state actors is to constantly take the fight to them, and show that their actions will have dire consequences for their wellbeing.

And, no nation has adopted this “eye for an eye” approach than the nation of Israel. The tiny nation surrounded by millions of enemies, realised early in the birth of the nation in 1948 that the best way for them to survive was to imbibe that part of the Old Testament in the Bible.

Thus for every terrorist attack on them, they immediately sort out the culprits and hit back even harder. For instance, after an attack on Israeli athletes at the Munich 1972 Olympics by eight members of the Palestinian militant organisation Black September, the Star of David nation immediately unmasked the masterminds and eliminated them one after the other no matter where they had fled to after the dastardly attack. Four years later, another band of terrorists took on the nation of Israel when members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – External Operations (PFLP-EO) hijacked an Air France Airbus A300 jet airliner with 248 passengers on June 27, 1976 and flew it to Entebbe Airport in Uganda. After the initial confusion, the real reason behind the hijack became clear, when all the non Jewish passengers were released once in the Ugandan capital.

Israel, which has resolutely stood against negotiating with terrorists, then came up with an audacious plan to fly some 100 commandos over 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) to Uganda for a rescue operation. The operation, which took just one week of planning, lasted 90 minutes. Of the 106 remaining hostages, 102 were rescued and three were killed.

The other hostage was in a hospital and was later killed. Five Israeli commandos were wounded, and one, unit commander Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, was killed. Netanyahu was the older brother of Benjamin Netanyahu, who would later become Prime Minister of Israel. All the hijackers, and 45 Ugandan soldiers were killed, and 11 Soviet-built MiG-17s and MiG-21s of Uganda’s air force were destroyed. Israel’s constant sledge hammer response to any attack on the nation, its interests and people meant that terrorists understood the folly of their actions and stopped finding the tiny nation’s trouble.

The United States is also not left out in taking a hard stance against terrorists and rather than negotiating with them, prefers hunting them down and bringing them to justice whichever way. Of course, one very high profile name in this category is Osama bin Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, the Saudi-born Islamist extremist militant who was co-founder of al-Qaeda, which carried out the Sepxtember 2001 attacks on the US leaving close to 3, 000 people dead. This resulted in the United States invading Afghanistan, and launching the war on terror.

Bin Laden was put on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist and Most Wanted Fugitive lists. Ten years later, bin Laden was tracked to Abbottabad in Pakistan where he was killed by US special operations forces. Since then, the US has carried out a number of other takedowns of other known terrorist leaders in an effort to keep the nation safe – including the 2019 assassination of ISIS leader and founder Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. It is thus surprising that our security officials did not think it necessary to beef up their presence at the Edo train station and other critical national assets in this era of heightened terrorist activities across the land. At a time the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway was the most feared highway in the land courtesy of virtually daily kidnappings and other attacks with all attempts at quelling it being impotent.

Failure to come up with a good way of countering the attacks meant it would be only a matter of time before it spread to other major highways means that Lagos- Ibadan Expressway has now joined the league of unsafe roads in the country. While I acknowledge that it is not humanly possible to provide 100% watertight security across the land it is clear that things can be done much better, for instance not having any security presence at the Igueben sub-station is scandalous.

There is also a need for better training and motivation for our security personnel because what they are doing to try and keep us safe is unbelievable. However, at the end of the day it is we the people that also need to play a role by helping them to keep us safe by giving them timely information that will aid them in ensuring the nation becomes a safer place.

