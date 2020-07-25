After the NDDC circus, what’s next?

You be rogue (I no be rogue)

You dey steal (I no dey steal)

You be robber (I no be robber)

You be armed robber (No be armed robber)

Argument, argument, argue

Them argue

Everybody dem argue

Dem dem argue

Up and down them argue nonsense

– Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – Authority Stealing

(1980)

For four days, the whole nation was captivated by the sordid details coming out of the House of Representatives probe, into the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). For hours, courtesy of saturation coverage of the probe on television, millions of Nigerians were treated to exposes of how our collective commonwealth, specifically targeted at improving the lot of the people from where the bulk of the nation’s finances come from, has been wilfully fretted away by self-serving officials.

It was so sad seeing the dramatis personnel throwing brickbats at each other as they either tried to deflect culpability, or paint the other accuser in bad light in the way the affairs of the NDDC, which replaced the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 2000, is being run. Some of what we heard could have easily have been taken from the lyrics of Fela Anikulapo- Kuti’s 1980 hit ‘Authority Stealing’ (part of which I reproduced above). Incidentally, I had also used the song way back in April 2018 to kick off my piece captioned ‘Looters’ list: ‘You be thief, I no be thief…’’

In the present unfolding scenario, the key actors are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, whose ministry supervises the NDDC, the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, immediate past acting Managing Director of NDDC, Joi Nunieh, the Committee Chairman Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and even the National Assembly. Nunieh, who was the centre of a bizarre attempt to ‘arrest’ her on the day she was supposed to have flown to Abuja to testify before being ‘rescued by Rivers State Governor Mr.Nyesom Wike, threw the first bombshell, accusing Akpabio amongst other things, of trying to get her to do things in contravention of official guidelines.

While giving her own side of the story, she explained that she only spent N8 billion throughout her tenure, which was from October 29, 2019 to February 17, 2020. She added that for failing to back the minister she was ‘punished’. “At the NDDC, I want to make it clear; Senator Akpabio, when he saw I was not cooperating, refused them to give me an official vehicle.

I didn’t have an official vehicle,” she told the committee. Before her committee appearance, she was on television, where she had accused the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, of attempting to sexually molest her, and asking her to swear an oath of allegiance to him! Of course, when he appeared before the Committee on Monday, Akpabio painted a totally different picture. He immediately debunked reports of missing money, which had triggered off the Committee’s investigation.

“I want to state emphatically that no N40 billion is missing,” Akpabio told the hearing. Speaking further, the former Senator denied hijacking the forensic audit of NDDC, insisted no NDDC official has been sacked and denied ever receiving any money or executing a contract from the agency. The minister also told the panel why Ms. Joi Nunieh was sacked as the agency’s Managing Director.

Ms Nunieh, Akpabio said, was sacked, following a letter from the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, that she did not possess the requisite qualification to occupy a public office. On the allegation that the agency had been awarding contracts without going through the procurement process and signing of necessary documents, the minister said only three contracts had been awarded since his assumption of office. The minister hinted that in all the contracting processes, both the technical and financial bidding processes were conducted before they were awarded.

Akpabio, who was governor for eight years, went on to say the NDDC is where it is today because of lack of monitoring, lack of supervision and accused the NDDC management of withdrawing N4.2 billion cash in one day in tranches of N49 million.

The management of the agency can award contracts less than N50 million while the board has the threshold of N500 million. Not done, the minister then dropped a bombshell alleging that lawmakers benefit more from NDDC contracts by as much as 60 percent.

He said: “Who are the greatest beneficiaries? It’s you people now…because if you look at your chairman… “Are you asking me the benefits to National Assembly? I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts of NDDC are given to members of the National Assembly, but you don’t know about it.

The two chairmen can explain to you. Let me explain…” Predictably this elicited strong reaction from Committee members, who denied the minister’s claim. But it was the same claim made by the current acting NDDC MD, against the House Committee Chairman, Hon. Tunji-Ojo that prompted him to recuse himself from the hearings just before the event got underway on Monday. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila weighed in, issuing an ultimatum to Akpabio to name the members that got the contracts or face the wrath of the House. Following Akpabio’s failure to comply with the Speaker’s ultimatum the House has decided to sue the minister. Alas this will not be the first time such damaging claims and counter claims would be made by public officials and our legislators with both sides often blowing hot air of indignation over the allegations. We are still awaiting the outcome of all the numerous probes undertaken by committees of both chambers and the executive without any tangible results at the end of the day.

Some of probes include the one into the fuel subsidy regime by both chambers in 2018, and the $2 billion arms deal or ‘Dasukigate’, which began in 2016 amongst numerous others. In 2012 charges of corruption were made by the Director-General of the Security Exchange Commission, Ms. Aruma Oteh, against the chairman of the committee probing the Commission, Mr. Herman Hembe. And despite all the hue and cries nothing came out of it. Eight years later we are back to square one with NDDC officials accusing the House Committee Chair of not being totally upright.

The honest truth is that many Nigerians do not believe that either their representatives or executive members of government have been very circumspect when it comes to spending the nation’s money. But then we the ordinary citizens have to take a large share of the blame because the way we have allowed politics be played in the country it will be very difficult for an upright person to win any election and go on to sanitize the system. We all know how, despite their attempts at being fugal in order to have money to develop their states, both Chief Bisi Akande, former Governor of Osun State, and Anambra’s Peter Obi are considered to be mavericks, and are no longer able to command cult followership, unlike some of their colleagues, who enjoyed themselves while in office. Until Nigerians are ready to change the political narrative, we will continue to be treated to such NDDC circuses with no change in the way money is squandered at the end of the day.

