After weeks of consultation, Tinubu jets to London ‘to see his family’

Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has travelled out of the country after weeks of consultation with stakeholders in the country over his 2023 presidential ambition.

A source in the former governor’s camp confirmed to TheCable, on Friday, that Tinubu travelled to London, the United Kingdom, “to see his family”. Other sources said the APC chieftain travelled out of the country to rest and see his doctors.

This is coming less than four months after Tinubu returned to Nigeria from a three-month medical trip to the UK where he was said to have undergone knee surgery and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy”.

A month after, he visited Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, at his residence in the federal capital territory (FCT) where they had a closed-door meeting.

The former Lagos governor recently visited Oyo State over the deaths of Jimoh Oyewumi, the Soun of Ogbomoso; Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Alao-Akala, former governor of Oyo. He also met with Seyi Makinde, the state governor, in Ibadan.

On January 20, he also paid a visit to Minna, the Niger State capital, to consult Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former Military Head of State, and “receive his prayers”.

Tinubu was, however, absent at the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) movement’s working committees in Lagos on Thursday.

Speaking during the event, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Governor, described the APC chieftain as the most qualified successor and marketable choice for the 2023 presidency.

Earlier in the month, Tinubu visited President Muhammadu Buhari where he formally announced his intention to contest for the 2023 presidency.

The former governor of Lagos described his bid to vie for the presidency in the next elections as a lifelong ambition.

 

