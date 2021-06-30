After years of rot, Makinde adorns Lekan Salami Stadium with new garb

Adamasingba Stadium (also called Lekan Salami Stadium) located opposite the law chambers of legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) in the Ibadan North West Local Government area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, is a multi-use stadium which had played host to many outstanding football clubs and outstanding players in the country. The 33-year-old edifice has been used mostly for football matches and is the home stadium of Shooting Stars FC, Karamone F.C. and other local teams located in Ibadan.

Built in 1976, but officially named after an Ibadan philanthropist and business mogul, Chief Lekan Salami, on May 28, 1988, Adamasingba Stadium has a capacity of 8,500. Presently, however, it has been increased to 10,000. Over the years, the fortunes of the stadium, which was the darling of many sports and football lovers after it became the second stadium in the ancient city after the Olubadan Stadium, however, started to wane owing to the lacklustre and lackadaisical attitude of successive governments towards maintenance of the recreational heritage.

During a particular administration, the grass on the pitch of the stadium had gone so bald that it compared to an ordinary playing field in any of the nation’s public schools. The pitch was always flooded during the rainy season while the roof of the spectators’ stand leaked due to the age of the roofing sheets. Another administration came and tried laying synthetic carpet on the pitch, as well as, the track section which was laid with red tartan tracks.

But a few years after the upgrade, the infrastructure became decrepit such that many sections of the track became tattered so much that track events became problematic for athletes. Some parts of the stadium went bushy to the extent that it attracted scathing criticisms from many stakeholders who felt that the glory of the stadium was gradually being wasted away.

Thus the potential of the sporting complex could not be optimally utilized due to rot and decay that had made most facilities in the complex go moribund. When last year, during the ravaging scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde proposed rehabilitation of the stadium by voting a budget of N5.5 billion for it, many in the opposition side criticized the move as ill-conceived and wasteful.

Their argument was that the governor should have channelled the budget towards more pressing ventures than sports since football competitions had been halted then due to the virus. Undeterred, the administration rode on with the determination to transform the stadium into a worldclass facility. Nearing completion as its inauguration beckons, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, came last week and inspected the project along with the governor and some government officials.

Asked to be let into what renovations had been carried out in the hitherto decrepit sporting complex, thus making it assume a status of ultra-modern stadium, Engr. Femi James, Project Manager, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, who is handling the construction of the complex, spoke on the remodelling of the stadium thus: “We have put a roof over the spectators’ stands which has not been there before. We have also planted natural grass on the football pitch. Before now, what we had there was artificial turf.

What is left to do is the internal stuff of the stadium and the VIP lounge, as well as the VIP extension.” He also went on to say that the contracting firm “has been able to put a studio to cover events of the stadium. Right now the installation of the front light poles is in progress, installation of the scoreboard tower is also in progress.

“We also have a VAR section where referees can cross check the replay of activities on the pitch to make accurate decisions when there is doubt on the referee’s call during matches. “We met two small changing rooms and we have not only expanded them, we have also added two extra changing rooms. Also, there was nothing like the VIP lounge before, it was just the spectators’ stand but we have been able to expand the VIP/spectators stand. We also created two lounges that can even accommodate the President of this country.”

Aside from renovation and reconstruction of the main bowl, the Project Manager also said that: “We have added a gymnastic building and compact sports facility such as wrestling, taekwondo, boxing, kick boxing etc. We are also adding a single tennis court that will be used for final tournaments.

We are working on the entire sports complex, not only on the main bowl.” James explained why the administration preferred natural grass to the artificial turf now in place, he said: “We invited FIFA representatives when we were about to start this remodelling and they recommended that if we want to have international matches to be played at the stadium, the field must have natural grass. That informed our decision”.

He was therefore definite on the time frame for the completion of the renovation, as he optimistically said: “We are completing this project in August 2021. We were supposed to complete it in 18 months, but on our own, we decided to shorten it to 12 months and we are working toward handing over the project on the said date.” In view of the developmental efforts the government has put into the remodelling and reconstruction, the manager categorically identified some areas that will eventually stand the stadium out among its peers when completed.

“The natural grass, the studio section will be a cynosure of all eyes when completed. Only the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo (Akwa Ibom State) has some of the facilities we have put in place here. This stadium will be the best stadium in the country after completion,” he said. Clarifying the status of the stadium in terms of its capacity, the contractor said: “We met an 8,500 capacity stadium and we have increased it to 10,000 because one of the FIFA rules is that for this stadium to be able to hold international matches, it must be able to accommodate a minimum of 10,000 spectators.

That is why we upgraded the stadium to FIFA specifications in terms of the studio, capacity and the pitch. “FIFA representatives have been here three times to follow the developments and be sure if we are working according to their recommendations,” he stressed. Once finally completed and handed over to government football fans in Ibadan and beyond will once again be able to enjoy the ‘beautiful game’ but this time in sparkling new surroundings courtesy of the Lekan Salami Stadium upgrade.

