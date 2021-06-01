Aftermath of Ayade’s defection: 4 commissioners, 5 others relieved of appointments

The gale of sacks has hit the Cross River State cabinet as Governor Ben Ayade has relieved four commissioners and some Special Advisers of their appointments.

On Monday, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Christian Ita, in a release said the Commissioner for Information, Asu Okang; that of New City, Mike Usibe; the Commissioner for Climate Change and Forestry, Donald Etim and that of Women Affairs, Rita Anyim have been relieved of their position “with immediate effect.”

Others, who were also sacked, included Leo Inyambi, State Security Adviser North; Orok Duke, former Chairman, Sports Council; Victor Okon, S.A. Water front; John Etim Bassey, Chairman, Palm Plantation and Projects and Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.

According to the release, they were to return all government property to the Chief of Staff, Mr. Martins Orim, while being appreciated for their services while in office.

However, our correspondent learnt the sack may have been belated as die-hard PDP members in his cabinet had already resigned before th sack came or were waiting to be sacked.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade has re-instated Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji as the Special Adviser on Aviation barely four hours after his name was included among other aides who were relieved of their positions early Monday.

Ayade, through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita had, around 8am on Monday, included Agbiji among four others as Special Advisers earlier sacked. But at about 2.05pm, Ita issued another release saying Agbiji’s name “was included in error.”

Like this: Like Loading...