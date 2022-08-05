News Top Stories

Aftermath of BoT Meeting: Atiku, Wike meet behind closed doors

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have finally brokered a truce in the post-presidential primary of the party that pitched the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike. The duo reportedly met behind closed doors yesterday in Abuja, for the first time since the nomination of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate.

Though details of the meeting were still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but a source at the PDP National Secretariat said: “For the fact that they met is an indication that progress is being made to resolve the crisis.” It was learnt that the meeting took place at the Abuja residence of former Minister of Information Prof. Jerry Gana. “Atiku and Wike were alone at the meeting,” the source added.

According to him, the duo agreed to set up a committee to iron out grey areas, so as to finally settle the differences. The Rivers State governor, who felt slighted by Atiku for bypassing him in the choice of running mate, reportedly wants every aspect of the reconciliation to be documented. Wike actually wants to be assured of a specific role he would play in the Atiku presidency, if he wins, before he could give him his support. The meeting was coming a day after the BoT had promised to wade into the matter, after its meeting on Wednesday.

 

