Aftermath of February 25 polls: PDP battles for survival in states

Following the loss of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its traditional strongholds in the National Assembly and presidential elections conducted on February 25, indications are rife that the party, which once boasted that it would rule for 60 years, may be heading for extinction. Against all expectations, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who was not given any chance, swept the polls in 11 states, including the strongholds of his All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponents, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively. He also won the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) He had a good showing in the South East, Federal Capital Territory and the South South, hitherto traditional states of the PDP.

Not a few sitting governors, who had their eyes on the Senatorial seats in their states lost to the ‘Hurricane Obi’, especially those who contested on the platform of the PDP. They included: Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Darius Ishiaku of Taraba; Ben Ayade of Cross River and Okezie Ikpeazu of, to mention a few.

This was as a result of the divided house with which it went into the election. There are fears that the party may not do well in the Houses of Assembly and governorship elections billed for Saturday, March 18. A source, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said: “PDP dug its own grave by going into the battle with a divided house. If they had brought in Rabiu Kwankwaso, or engaged in pan Nigerian alliances, they would have taken out APC. “If they had not allowed Obi to go, and built a Pan Nigerian Coalition like the APC did with the legacy parties of ACN, CPC, ANPP and a section of the APGA, to contest against the ruling party, they would have won. They felt they could do it alone. But look at what it has led them to. You cannot defeat a ruling party with a divided house. “Their greatest undoing was to have allowed NNPP, Obi and the G-5 to go. They are regretting it now.” Another source said: “There are also consequences of not coming together.

That is why Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Okowa, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and others are in dire straits.” Our source continued: “It will be an uphill task for Okowa to win the governorship for his anointed candidate in the person of Sheriff Oborevwori. LP is waiting in the wings to win. That is why most of them are forming alliances here and there Seyi Makinde has met with Accord and formed an alliance to fight against Teslim Folarin. “Sokoto, Adamawa, Benue. Everywhere, they are at the verge of losing and the consequences of not coming together is staring them in the face. It will be difficult for them as LP has eaten deep into their natural strongholds. It has cleared their hitherto strong holds. “They are still fighting, but it is late in the day. They failed to learn from APC. In 2011, Atiku ran on ACN but he did not win. He thought he could gather votes like the CPC did. Why could they win? If Kwankwaso had remained with them, it would have given them Kano. “They were too sure that they would win since Buhari would not be on the ballot. As things are, it would be difficult for them to maintain the 13 states they had before. Already five had gone – the G-5. “Tambuwal and Makinde are going around ensuring that they win. In Delta State, Senate Deputy President Ovie Omo – Agege is going round to ensure that Okowa loses again. It will be the first time PDP is losing in Delta State since 1999. Omo – Agege is networking with LP. The prediction is that LP will win in in some South East and South South states.

“The APC would like to placate the South East by ceding the Senate President to them since the South West has taken the presidency. They will do all to deliver Abia State to the APC but it will be very tough. “It will be very tough for them. Already, PDP will be the ultimate loser. It is likely to retain and make gains from its dominated state like Akwa Ibom. Cross River will be a tough one for APC; it is likely to go to LP. “Some of the governors are still divided due to their inability to close ranks. It is going to affect their fortunes in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.” This much former Governor Ayodele Fayose alluded to when he appeared on a television programme during the week. He said: “Obi is the Hero of this election. Obi is the only candidate without a pattern. All of us took Obi for granted and he became a scavenger, stomping everywhere. He retired most of us politicians. “PDP did not realize that the momentum is about Obi and not PDP. Why did they not have a meeting with him before he left the party? He is the only person that brought 94.4 per cent votes to Atiku in 2019 in the South East. You allowed such a man to go.

Obidients have taken over Nigeria and taken over PDP.” Furthermore, he said that the name PDP has become repulsive to Nigerians at the national level as no one wants to hear about it again. He continued: “How many former presidents are still with PDP? Kwankawaso has been the one winning election for PDP in Kano. He still won. But this time, it is a different party. They do not want us again. Our party has become history at the federal level. Peter Obi is an institution and you ignore him at your own peril.” Furthermore, Fayose said that the arrogance of the PDP and Atiku’s handlers led them to this pass. He said that he personally mediated and advised Atiku to arrange a meeting with Wike, but he did not. “I asked him to choose a few trusted hands and go to Wike unannounced and that when he gets there, he should call Wike that he was at the front of his gate. There is no way he would call Wike and Wike would ignore him. I would pretend as if I was not aware. Wherever Wike was,he would come and receive him and they would then go in and talk. “But the hawks who were feeding from the crisis said it would be too demeaning for Atiku to go Wike. That was how he missed the opportunity of winning the election.” It would be recalled that the crisis in the PDP started as a result of the emergence of Atiku as the party’s standard bearer at the Party’s primaries in Abuja. This was against the party’s Constitution of Zoning arrangement, which allows for offices to be rotated between the North and the South. Already, Iyiocha Ayu had emerged as the Chairman while it was expected that the presidential candidate would come from the South. That did not happen and Wike led four other governors of the party who insisted that Ayu must resign. Other party leaders such as former governor Jonah Jang, Jerry Gana and Bode George, among others, joined the G-5 and called themselves Intergrity Group, which said either Ayu went or nothing.

