Aftermath of Flood disaster: MNDA,NDDC bring Succour To Victims

Following the devastating flood that hit the Niger Delta region, where so many lives were lost, property worth billions of Naira destroyed and the road link between Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states, the East-West Road, was cut off at several sections, the Ministry of Niger Delta Arfairs, MNDA and Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have come to the rescue.

Many people in coastal communities were ravaged by the natural disaster such that several hundreds had to be ferried by boat to safety. Indeed, traveling along the flood impacted areas, cutting across the states in Niger Delta, was almost impossible.

In response to the disaster, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr.Umana Okon Umana, on October 27, 2022, accompanied by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, visited one of the devastated areas at Ihuike Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, where he promised a comprehensive intervention to bring succour to the affected people.

For the Minister, the level of devastation was massive and shocking. He aptly described the flood disaster as a national emergency.

Umana sympathized with those displaced by the flood, and the families that lost their loved-ones, noting that urgent measures were being taken by the various organs of government to assist communities in the Niger Delta region by providing relief assistance to them, as well as rebuild damaged roads across the region.The Minister pleaded with Niger Deltans to assist one another to overcome the challenges, stating that he and his staff were working round the clock with other government agencies to provide relief materials to all affected persons.

Soon after the Minister’s inspection visit, different levels of intervention kicked in to quickly address the challenge. The NDDC promptly engaged SETRACO, the construction company working on the road, to quickly repair the damaged sections of the East West to restore the links between Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.Currently, emergency repairs of the flood ravaged sections of the East West Road at Ahoada in Rivers State, Mbiama in Bayelsa State and Patani in Delta State are on-going and the road links between Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta have been restored.

Obviously relieved by this development, the NDDC boss said “These are the kinds of things that the NDDC is created for, to intervene in critical situations. Now, there is some thoroughfare between Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.The Ahoada section is already motorable.

“We expect more progress in the coming days in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region that have endured a lot of pains on account of the flood.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari who has been a caring and listening father, I thank the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta, Umana Umana for visiting the flood site despite his busy schedule and ensuring that work is commenced immediately.”

The Project Manager of SETRACO, Engr. Michell Issa, described the damage on the road as “severe and huge.” He, however, assured that the company would take all necessary measures to make the road motorable in the shortest possible time.He said: “We mobilized our equipment to the very bad sections as soon as the flood receded. We are currently contending with three sections that are worst hit by the flood.

Meanwhile, just as the damaged East-West road is being restored, efforts are being made to distribute relief materials, including food items and essential goods, to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in affected communities in the Niger Delta region.

According to the NDDC Director Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, the Commission “is well aware of its responsibility as an interventionist agency to provide palliatives to those affected by this unfortunate disaster”.

“We are working assiduously with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to provide food items, essential drugs and other necessary assistance to the IDPs and impacted communities”.

“We have since commenced the distribution of essential drugs to the affected areas through the state governments. Last week, we handed over essential drugs to the Imo State Government as we prepare to reach the other affected states.”

