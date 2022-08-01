News

Aftermath of Kuje Attack: FCTA pulls down several illegal structures

After weeks of deadly attacks by terrorists in Kuje Custodial Centre, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday pulled down several illegal structures suspected to be hideouts for criminal elements.

Several other structures said to have been wrongly erected along road corridors were also demolished during an exercise that lasted for almost eight hours.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the exercise was meant to restore sanity to Kuje, and to avoid criminal elements hiding under any guise.

According to him, notices had been served several times to enable those who contravened different laws to relocate and avoid destruction that come with demolition.

“Today, we have been able to address the issue of road  side encroachment from the tipper garage to the main market, we couldn’t enter the forest, but we told them to park that forest is not supposed to be a market while we also touched the fruit market.

“Tomorrow we will be claiming the rail corridor, the entire rail corridor, and keep it safe and children can use it for recreation.

“We marked Kuje about four months ago. And we have been waiting for a long time, so the word of caution is what they have seen today,” he said.

 

