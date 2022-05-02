Sports

Aftermath of Nig v Gha tie: FIFA slams Nigeria with N63.9m fine

Posted on Author Reporter

 

*Eagles also to play one game behind closed doors

Charles Ogundiya

Weeks after the elimination of the Super Eagles by the Black Stars of Ghana in the race for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the World football rulling body has come hard on the country after the fracas that ensued after the game.

FIFA fined Nigeria a CHF150,000 (roughly N63.9m) for the crisis that happened after the match.

Immediately after the game played on March 29, which ended 1-1 thereby ending Nigeria’s dream of going to Qatar, the fans in their hundreds encroached the field, while also destroying the technical area and pelting the VIP section of the stadium with objects.

The players and officials from the two teams had to scamper for safety although no casualty was recorded.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee, in their summary jurisdiction over the incident delivered the sanctions in a letter updated on April 28 and made available to New Telegraph.

In the letter, it was reported that the fines were as a result of “failure to implement  existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects.”

According to FIFA, the violence breached Article 16 of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with total 49 countries receiving either fines or warnings by the world football governing body.

Nigeria, apart from the fine, will also play their next home game (against Sierra Leone) behind closed doors.

 

Reporter

