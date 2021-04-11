Metro & Crime

Aftermath of Owerri Attack: S’East govs set up regional security outfit, ‘Ebubeagu’, ban open grazing

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Governors of the South-East geopolitical zone of the country comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states have resolved to set up a regional security outfit that will be known as ‘Ebubeagu’.

The governors also agreed that open grazing has been banned and should be enforced by security agencies.

These were part of the resolution reached at the maiden South-East Security Summit, which held Sunday at the Imo State Government House, Owerri and attended by the governors of the South-East states and all the security chiefs operating in the region.

The resolutions followed exhaustive discussions on the current security challenges in the South-East.

The communique released after the meeting read in part: “The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South-East otherwise known as Ebubeagu.

 

“The meeting appreciated the formation of South-East joint security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu, with headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilante in the South East.”

 

Condemning terrorism and banditry in any part of Nigeria, particularly in the South-East, the meeting strongly condemned the burning of police stations, violent attacks on custodial centres with the unlawful release of inmates, and the  killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen alike.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fire razes bank on Lagos Island

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A branch of a new generation bank at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent on Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday went up in flames. The fire consumed property believed to worth millions of naira. It was learnt that the fire broke out when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of diesel burst into flames while discharging its content on the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew on parts of PH

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday imposed a 24 –hour curfew on parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital, over upsurge in activities of cult gangs and related violence. Speaking during a broadcast to the people of the state, Governor Wike said the decision to impose the curfew on the affected areas was […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: I’ll not relent till peace between Jukun/Tiv is achieved

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday said that whatever it will lawfully take his administration to ensure peaceful coexistence between Tivs and Jukuns in Benue and Taraba States, he will do. Governor Ortom stated this while receiving the report from Benue and Taraba Peace Committee, Benue Sub-committee led by Hon. Daniel Abbagu at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica