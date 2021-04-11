Aftermath of Owerri Attack: S’East govs set up regional security outfit, ‘Ebubeagu’, ban open grazing

Governors of the South-East geopolitical zone of the country comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states have resolved to set up a regional security outfit that will be known as ‘Ebubeagu’.

The governors also agreed that open grazing has been banned and should be enforced by security agencies.

These were part of the resolution reached at the maiden South-East Security Summit, which held Sunday at the Imo State Government House, Owerri and attended by the governors of the South-East states and all the security chiefs operating in the region.

The resolutions followed exhaustive discussions on the current security challenges in the South-East.

The communique released after the meeting read in part: “The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South-East otherwise known as Ebubeagu.

“The meeting appreciated the formation of South-East joint security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu, with headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilante in the South East.”

Condemning terrorism and banditry in any part of Nigeria, particularly in the South-East, the meeting strongly condemned the burning of police stations, violent attacks on custodial centres with the unlawful release of inmates, and the killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen alike.

