Body & Soul

AFWL: West, Africa dazzle on runway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria has continued to strengthen its resolve to position Nigerian fashion industry as a nonoil export to the world.

Once again, Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, which is founded by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi to promote Nigerian and African fashion on world stage, put the indigenous Adire fabric on runway in London.

On the most recent fashion runway, Africa Fashion Week London, AFWL, took over the Riverside Terrace at Southbank Centre for Meltdown Festival with a fashion extravaganza inspired to honour Grace Jones’ iconic fashions.

As a fashionprenuer dedicated to promoting and uplifting designer graduates of colour, the show started with three mini-collections pieces from the Universities of Northampton and West London.

Themes of protest were evident in both universities’ collections. Black Lives Matter and awareness of misogynoir- the unique discrimination faced by black women, featured in powerful graphic print.

The main show brought drama, rain, African haute couture and elaborate accessories.

Prestige designers like, Adebayo Jones, Elfreda Dali, Sista by Eyoro, Soboye, Mary Martin London and Kalikas Armour, showcased glamour, command of design and tailoring on the prestigious runway.

Africa Fashion Week London is the longest running festival of African fashion in the UK and is a sister platform to Africa fashion week Nigeria, taking place in Lagos, in October.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Some people are using my name to do evil –Obi Cubana raises alarm

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Obi Cubana, the Nigerian socialite, has called on the public to beware of those attempting to use his name to carry out fraudulent acts on social media. The entrepreneur spoke in a Facebook live session on Friday shortly after the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform verified his page. The 46-year-old, born Obinna Iyiegbu, lamented that a lot […]
Body & Soul

Chioma Uzodima in her own world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the enthronement of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as Imo State Governor through a Supreme Court verdict, his beautiful wife, Chioma, on the other hand, emerged as the youngest First Lady in the history of Nigeria.   Until she assumed her new status, Chioma was relatively unknown, both in Imo State and the country in general, […]
Body & Soul

Femi Otedola’s jewel, Nana knocks golden jubilee birthday in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To say a wife has a very strong influence over her husband certainly amounts to stating the obvious as times and events have established that what a man is or turns out to become, to a great extent borders on the input of the wife. It is therefore on these premise, men who worth their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica