AFWL: West, Africa dazzle on runway

The Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria has continued to strengthen its resolve to position Nigerian fashion industry as a nonoil export to the world.

Once again, Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, which is founded by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi to promote Nigerian and African fashion on world stage, put the indigenous Adire fabric on runway in London.

On the most recent fashion runway, Africa Fashion Week London, AFWL, took over the Riverside Terrace at Southbank Centre for Meltdown Festival with a fashion extravaganza inspired to honour Grace Jones’ iconic fashions.

As a fashionprenuer dedicated to promoting and uplifting designer graduates of colour, the show started with three mini-collections pieces from the Universities of Northampton and West London.

Themes of protest were evident in both universities’ collections. Black Lives Matter and awareness of misogynoir- the unique discrimination faced by black women, featured in powerful graphic print.

The main show brought drama, rain, African haute couture and elaborate accessories.

Prestige designers like, Adebayo Jones, Elfreda Dali, Sista by Eyoro, Soboye, Mary Martin London and Kalikas Armour, showcased glamour, command of design and tailoring on the prestigious runway.

Africa Fashion Week London is the longest running festival of African fashion in the UK and is a sister platform to Africa fashion week Nigeria, taking place in Lagos, in October.

