AFWN: Ankara, Adire prints at their best

The runway was lit. Ankara and Nigeria’s indigenous tie/dye print, Adire was at their best at the just concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria.

The three-day event organised by Lagos Fashion Fair, African Fashion Week Nigeria in collaboration with Toyin Lawani Master class was nothing short of promoting enterprise in the fashion and beauty industry.

Renowned fashion designers like Aso Ibile Mi, YAW creations, Ultimate Traditional creations, Tiannah Styling Academy, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Little Weavers, Ire Clothings by Kindle Afolayan, Nivaldo Thierry, Modela showed the world why Nigeria is called the fashion hub of Africa. They proved that Nigeria’s indigenous fabrics, designs and styles can excel anywhere in the world.

Not only the designers were excited about the showcase, many Nigerian models and artisans were happy that events like this come to lighten up the crunching unemployment level in Nigeria.

The designers presented different levels of creativity that can come to play while working with Ankara, Adire and other fabrics.

Nigeria’s popular model, model instructor turned fashion designer, Modela, also used the opportunity of the memorable fashion show to relaunch himself in the fashion industry by presenting his latest collection, Adire Oodua By Modela.

The Managing Director of Atlantic Exhibition and Lagos Fashion Fair, Ayo Olugbade, expressed heartfelt gratitude that the vision of taking Nigerian content beyond Nigeria by the three power brands coming together was achieved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...