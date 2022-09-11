Body & Soul

AFWN: Iyabo Ojo, Blessing CEO, Lawani advise young talents

Af t e r t h r e e d a y s of promoting enterprise in the Nigerian Fashion industry, the African Fashion Week Nigeria, Lagos Fashion Fair in collaboration with Toyin Lawani Master class drew to a close with resounding applause.

At the entertaining event which had notable and fast rising designers showcase their pieces on runway, movie star, Iyabo Ojo, Relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO and Toyin Lawani had very punchy and encouraging advice to young aspiring entrepreneurs and social media influencers. Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo while speaking on how to juggle being a movie actor and being an entrepreneur, explained that there has never been an easy road to achieve success.

She stated that every career has its challenges and so is being an actress. She mentioned that her starting up a business to support her acting career has a lot to do with African culture of taking care of extended family.

“As you grow in your career, the African, especially Nigerian culture of catering for extended family will rare its head. You will notice that the money you make from acting is not enough to take care of you and also take care of the family.

This is why I had to start another business to help stablise my finances,”she said. Blessing CEO explained to young people that being ‘Fake’ that many refer to is relative in most cases. She stated that many times, ‘Fake’ can the way a person decides to present themselves to fit into a certain environment which, most times is not bad.

“If you are going for a job interview, you cannot dress like you are just walking out of your bedroom. You have to look good. Remember that people see you first before they know you. The first impression matters, so it it better to know how to package and market yourself,” she said.

Toyin Lawani who is the head of the Master class adviced young aspiring entrepreneurs to never look down on any customer. “Treat the customer who buys N500 worth of product the same way you treat the one that buys goods worth of N500,000. I have seen clients who bought items worth N5000 introduce a client that bought things worth N5,000,000.

No one is a small customer,” she said. The event ended with designers like Ejiro Amos Tafiri showing their pieces on the runway. Also, their first lady of Kwara State, Her Excellence, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq graced the closing ceremony in an elegant royal fit dress.

 

