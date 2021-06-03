Sports

AG gold medalist, Eke, visits African Pillar of Sports, Kalu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

After securing his qualification to represent Nigeria at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, African Games gold medalist in gymnastic, Uche Eke, has decided to pay a visit to one of the country’s senators, who doubled as the African Pillar of Sports, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Eke, who visited the current Chief Whip of the Senate in his home in Abuja alongside the President of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Prince Kelvin Erhunwmunse, was welcomed by Senator Kalu, his wife Mrs Ifunanya Kalu; children Olivia Kalu and Nicole Kalu.

The 21-year-old Nigerian-American Gymnast who graduated from UMSI with a 4.0 GPA in May 2021, has been competing and training with Michigan Gymnastics since he first came to U-M as a freshman in 2016. Since joining the Master’s of Science in Information (MSI) program, Uche said he found the support and stimulation he needed at UMSI to flourish academically, serve his peers as a graduate student instructor (GSI) and maintain his rigorous training regimen. Within his first two weeks at UMSI, the master of balance earned Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal in gymnastics at the 2019 All- African Games and he’s not stopping there as he already qualified to represent the country in Tokyo later in the year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Heartland’s midfielder, Nnoshiri: I’m not shy to face challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season stats show that Heartland FC’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Akwa United on Sunday was the first time a team would come from a half time deficit to win a game. At the centre of the crucial turnaround for the Naze Millionaires was young midfielder Samuel Nnoshiri who is […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season. After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

NPFL returns with Enyimba taking on Abia Warriors in Abia derby

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of sporting activities in the country, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will finally return today after several postponements.   It would be recalled that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the League Management Company recently announced that the NPFL will resume on December 27 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica