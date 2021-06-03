AG gold medalist, Eke, visits African Pillar of Sports, Kalu

After securing his qualification to represent Nigeria at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, African Games gold medalist in gymnastic, Uche Eke, has decided to pay a visit to one of the country’s senators, who doubled as the African Pillar of Sports, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Eke, who visited the current Chief Whip of the Senate in his home in Abuja alongside the President of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Prince Kelvin Erhunwmunse, was welcomed by Senator Kalu, his wife Mrs Ifunanya Kalu; children Olivia Kalu and Nicole Kalu.

The 21-year-old Nigerian-American Gymnast who graduated from UMSI with a 4.0 GPA in May 2021, has been competing and training with Michigan Gymnastics since he first came to U-M as a freshman in 2016. Since joining the Master’s of Science in Information (MSI) program, Uche said he found the support and stimulation he needed at UMSI to flourish academically, serve his peers as a graduate student instructor (GSI) and maintain his rigorous training regimen. Within his first two weeks at UMSI, the master of balance earned Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal in gymnastics at the 2019 All- African Games and he’s not stopping there as he already qualified to represent the country in Tokyo later in the year.

