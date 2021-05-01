Ag. IGP announces overhaul of security structures in South-East

The acting Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, said he has begun the overhaul of the police structures in Nigeria’s South-east to check the rising insecurity in the region. A new commissioner of police has also been post ed to Anambra, one of the states badly affected in the region by insecurity. There has been a spate of deadly attacks on security agents in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the regions. A police statement on Friday said Mr Baba has ordered the posting of a new commissioner of police to Anambra State, in addition to making other “strategic” postings in the region. “The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-or dering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-east and South-south geo-political zones of the country” said the statement issued by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba.
Report of missing file on Tinubu not true – CCB source
There are indications that online reports suggesting alleged disappearance of the asset declaration form of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), may not be reliable. The online report had claimed that the former Lagos State Governor's file allegedly disappeared amid […]
UN bomb: Ekhomu urges FG to protect govt facilities
Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu has advised the federal and state governments to conduct annual detailed vulnerability assessments of government buildings, key national assets, critical infrastructures and other facilities to prevent destruction by terrorists. He said that with the growing specter of Jihadi extremism in the country including Boko Haram, the Islamic State, […]
Fuel price hike: JAF, others to commence nationwide protests Sept 16
The Joint Action Front (JAF) yesterday urged Nigerians to brace up for mass actions to protest the latest hike in prices of fuel, electricity tariffs and Value Added Tax (VAT). The labour movement said it would commence a nationwide protest to reject the hike on Wednesday, September 16, and demand the immediate and unconditional reversal […]
