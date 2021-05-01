Ag. IGP announces overhaul of security structures in South-East

The acting Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, said he has begun the overhaul of the police structures in Nigeria’s South-east to check the rising insecurity in the region. A new commissioner of police has also been post ed to Anambra, one of the states badly affected in the region by insecurity. There has been a spate of deadly attacks on security agents in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the regions. A police statement on Friday said Mr Baba has ordered the posting of a new commissioner of police to Anambra State, in addition to making other “strategic” postings in the region. “The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-or dering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-east and South-south geo-political zones of the country” said the statement issued by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

