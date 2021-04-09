News

Ag IGP asserts authority, makes new appointments

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…Mba breaks record as three-time Force’s spokesperson

In a move towards assertiveness, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has approved the posting of AIG Hafiz Inuwa, as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team.
This was as the IGP also approved the re-appointment of CP Frank Mba, as well as Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IGP respectively.
Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the new Force Secretary takes over from AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who has been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.
New Telegraph reports that Mba may be holding the record of the only officer to have served as image -maker for three IGPs.
The appointments came barely 48 hours after Baba, who was CP FCT, assumed duties as the 21st indigenous Police chief.

Our Reporters

