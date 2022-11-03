News Top Stories

AG Report: Lagos Assembly begins probe of indicted MDAs’

The Public Accounts Committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly has begun a probe of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government in relation to the State’s Auditor-General’s report for 2021. The Chairman of the committee, Saka Solaja, made the announcement yesterday as he and his colleagues received the first set of government officials summoned to respond to queries raised in the report. Solaja described the PAC as a statutory establishment of Sections 125 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele.

He added that the committee serves as an important instrument of checks, probity and accountability in Legislative institutions at both the Federal and the State levels. Solaja said: “Consequently, Section 125(2) and Section 129(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution as (amended) empower the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Assembly to ‘summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control and examine him as a witness and require him to produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control.”

 

