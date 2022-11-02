AG Report: Lagos Assembly begins probe of indicted MDAs

The Public Accounts Committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly has begun a probe of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

of the government in relation to the state’s Auditor-General’s report for 2021.

The Chairman of the committee, Saka Solaja, made the announcement on Wednesday as he and his colleagues received the first set of government officials summoned to respond to queries raised in the report.

Solaja described the PAC as a statutory establishment of Sections 125 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele.

He added that the committee serves as an important instrument of checks, probity and accountability in Legislative institutions at both the federal and the state levels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...