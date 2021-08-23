News Top Stories

Again 16 killed, houses razed in Southern Kaduna

  • Bandits release 15 Baptist students

At least 16 persons have been killed, houses burnt and one person injured in a fresh attack by gunmen in Kaduna. The attack took place at Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the southern part of the state.

 

The attack took place on Saturday night. Residents of the area said at least 16 people were killed when gunmen in their numbers invaded the community and moved from one house to the other shooting people.

 

They also set ablaze some houses in the community. The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack, but disclosed that nine bodies have been recovered and 12 persons were rescued by soldiers who responded to the distress call.

 

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said a search and rescue mission is underway by security operatives, adding that the state government will soon come out with the number of casualties when the operation is done.

 

This was happening as bandits that kidnapped 121 students of the Baptist High school in the suburb of Kaduna metropolis released 15 of the students on Saturday night.

 

The Kaduna State Government that confirmed the attack on Saturday night said many were killed and one person injured in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

 

Aruwan said: “Many persons are feared dead, with one person injured following an attack by unidentified persons in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf LGA. “This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area. The assailants fled on sighting the troops.”

 

He continued: “Nine corpses have been recovered so far, following a search of the village. One resident, Magdalene Dangoma, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two houses were razed in the attack.

 

“The troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers. Troops are still carrying out search and rescue operations, and will make public the exact number of casualties”.

 

Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness, and “condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area”. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families. The Acting Governor wished the injured resident a quick recovery, and urged security agencies to sustain diligent investigations into the attack. “Troops are working in the area and the public will be updated on further developments.” Meanwhile, the Chairman, Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, has confirmed the release of 15 out of the remaining 80 students of the Baptist High School in Kaduna. Hayab said the students were released on Saturday night by the bandits, but did not say if a fresh ransom was paid apart from the previous one.

 

It would be recalled that bandits on July 5, 2021, invaded the school located some kilometres away from Kaduna metropolis near Maraban Rido area, Chikun Local Government Area.

 

Hayab said 65 of the students are still in captivity, adding that there would be no reunion ceremony for the freed students as their parents had been asked to pick them up and go home.

 

The bandits had said that the students would be released in batches when they freed the first batch of 28 on July 25, 2021, after they allegedly collected a ransom of N100 million.

 

After the release of the 28 students in July, the CAN Chairman recently told New Telegraph that the bandits were still demanding another N100 million for the release of the remaining 80 students.

