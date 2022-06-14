Metro & Crime

Again, 2 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Two people have died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan  Expressway yesterday. The accident which involved a Toyota Haice bus, with registration number, GM T641 XL and a Benz truck, marked, KSF 320 XX occurred at Mowe axis of the highway.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta. According to her, the accident involved 20 persons who are all male adults. She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and dangerous driving on the part of bus driver. Okpe explained that, the bus driver lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into the moving truck.

 

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the dead bodies were carried away by the family. “The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun, Ahmed Umar has cautioned motorists on excessive speed and dangerous driving. “Umar warned that any vehicle, especially commercial vehicles caught without speed limiting device would be sanctioned accordingly.

 

“He commiserated with the family of the crash victims and advised them to contact Mowe unit Command for details of the crash to claim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash,” Okpe said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

