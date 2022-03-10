Again, 5 killed, 2 injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Ortom’s village

The humanitarian crisis bedeviling Benue State as a result of the intractable attacks and killings of innocent people by suspected Fulani herdsmen continued on Tuesday with the killing of another five peasant farmers in Governor Samuel Ortom’s village. The latest killing took place at Ahentse community in Ndzorov council ward of Guma Local Government Area, the homestead of the governor as scores of people including women and children are reported to have fled the area. Sources from the community told New Telegraph that the invaders made incursion into the community on Tuesday and launched the attack shooting sporadically for several hours to scare the locals. A source, Paul Ikyungun, who recounted a vivid account of the attack, said that, “the operation that lasted for about two hours left five people dead with several others sustaining injuries.”

Ikyungun, a social media aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, allegedly indicted men of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigeria Army stationed at Iordye settlement which is less than five kilometers from Ahentse, the scene of the attack, who, rather than help protect lives and property of the locals allegedly did nothing to help push away the attackers. He said they invaded the state through Awe in neighbouring Nasarawa State via Damkor from where they penetrated Ahentse community. According to Ikyungun, “the suspected Fulani herdsmen unleashed terror on Ahentse community in Ndzorov council ward of Guma Local Government Area, an operation that lasted about two hours and left five dead and several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The gory sights of the maimed and the injured are indeed nauseating. “What becomes instantly worrisome about the attack is the fact that an army unit (OPWS) is stationed at Iordye settlement, which is less than five kilometers from Ahentse, the attacked community. And that army unit is stationed there for the singular aim of protecting the inhabitants of the communities around the axis. “One begins to wonder that invaders would come from Awe, the obvious point of entrance, through Damkor, through Iordye where an army unit is stationed, down to Ahentse to cause such mayhem and flee unchallenged.

“Of what essence is the army unit at Iordye if they could hear gunshots emanating from sophisticated arms but choose to stay away, unperturbed? “Even when some of the wounded ran to the army unit and report- ed the incidence, it took them over one hour to come to the scene. The victims of this mayhem reported that the last casualty was shot when the army contingent arrived, yet they couldn’t react.

“Instead, when the attackers fled, and the attacked registered their displeasure, the soldiers turned aggressive, warning the victims of the assault not to attempt any form of retaliation and should they do so, they would be severely dealt with.” Mr. Ikyungun disclosed that when the Chairman of Guma Local Government, Mr. Caleb Aba, visited the scene of the attack in company of the traditional rulers and other sons of the area, “the soldiers at the scene simply walked out on them.”

Chairman of the local government who doubles as ALGON chairman in the state, Mr. Aba and the state Police Command confirmed the incident. Mr. Aba said: “Yes, the attack is true. It happened in the early hours of Tuesday between 4 and 5am. Some invaders suspected to be Fulani herdsmen came from the direction of Nasarawa State and attacked Ahentse community, killing about five people and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries. “Those injured are receiving treatment at the General hospital,Gbajimba. For the dead, I was there to witness and I ensure that they were buried in order to reduce tension caused by the attackers,” said Mr. Aba. The Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police said the killing in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area is confirmed. Four persons were killed and one person is currently receiving treatment. Investigation is ongoing,” she said.

