Again 53 kidnapped in fresh attack on Kaduna community

At least 53 persons are feared to have been abducted in a fresh attack by bandits in Angwa Pa community in Kaduna State.

However, New Telegraph learnt that 37 of those taken away have found their way back to the community, leaving 16 persons in the hands of their abductors.

The Kaduna State Police Command and the Kaduna State Government were yet to respond to the attack.

The new abduction took place at Angwa Pa community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of the area said the incident occurred on Monday at about 7:30 pm and lasted for over an hour.

The new attack was coming barely 24 hours after gunmen also attacked Angwan Aku in the same Kajuru where one person was killed and several others abducted.

