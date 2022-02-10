Metro & Crime

Again, 7 killed as bandits invade Southern Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least seven people have been killed following an attack on three southern Kaduna communities by bandits. The attack took place in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The bandits were said to have stormed the village in the early hours of yesterday killing residents and burning houses.

The bandits who came in their numbers attacked and burnt many houses in the community. Resident said one person was also burnt in Zaman Dabo. Also in a separate attack, six people were killed in Chibob and Sabon Kaura. A resident who escaped from the attack said, the terrorists came in large number, shooting sporadically and destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Residents had to run for their lives as the bandits shut and killed anyone in sight.The terrorists were also said to have taken advantage of the absence of soldiers in the early hours of the morning at a checkpoint between Ungwan Wakili and Abuyab to destroy the only bridge that linked the two communities. The residents said soldiers manning the area normally leave the checkpoint in the early hours to patrol the villages to prevent any attack. Neither the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, nor the Kaduna State Government has yet reacted to the attacks.

 

Our Reporters

