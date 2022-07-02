News

Again, Abia lawmaker proposes political solution to Kanu’s case

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comments Off on Again, Abia lawmaker proposes political solution to Kanu’s case

Member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has said a political solution remains the best option for resolving the issue between the Federal Government and the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ichita, therefore, urged the Federal Government to heed appeals from eminent Nigerians to dialogue with Kanu and other agitators for self-determination with a view to finding a lasting solution to the rising tension in the country.

He advised the Federal Government “to view Kanu from the prism of a factor worthy of consideration in the search for lasting peace in South East and not just as the cause of insecurity therein,” adding, “When I earlier offered the above advice to Government, I was positive that this view was borne out of a genuine and objective assessment of the situation in our land”. The lawmaker, who spoke on the heels of the recent dismissal of Kanu’s bail application by the Federal High Court in Abuja, argued that the release of the IPOB Leader would go a long way to douse the growing tension in the South East.

He said: “Many people believe that the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the refusal of the courts to grant him bail might not be unconnected with the statement allegedly made by the President in his response to the British Prime Minister when the latter reportedly enquired about the status of Kanu, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara: Police rescue 10 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

The Zamfara State Police Command said it has secured the unconditional release of 10 kidnapped victims, who were abducted by a group of kidnappers that invaded Kaya village in Maradun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours yesterday. According to a statement by the spokesman for the Command, SP Shehu Muhammad, and […]
News

Handle Sallah Ram waste appropriately, LASG tells residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday charged residents to manage generated waste though slauthering of rams and other animals for the Eid-El- Kabir appropriately so as to ensure that the gains already made towards a cleaner environment in the city are not eroded. The government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and […]
News Top Stories

No respite for varsities as ASUU, SSANU vow to continue strike

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Five months into the indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and non-teaching staff unions – SSANU, NASU and NAAT – which had totally paralysed academic and administrative activities in the nation’s public universities, there is no respite for the students. This is as the unions yesterday said there is […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica