Again, Abia lawmaker proposes political solution to Kanu’s case

Member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has said a political solution remains the best option for resolving the issue between the Federal Government and the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ichita, therefore, urged the Federal Government to heed appeals from eminent Nigerians to dialogue with Kanu and other agitators for self-determination with a view to finding a lasting solution to the rising tension in the country.

He advised the Federal Government “to view Kanu from the prism of a factor worthy of consideration in the search for lasting peace in South East and not just as the cause of insecurity therein,” adding, “When I earlier offered the above advice to Government, I was positive that this view was borne out of a genuine and objective assessment of the situation in our land”. The lawmaker, who spoke on the heels of the recent dismissal of Kanu’s bail application by the Federal High Court in Abuja, argued that the release of the IPOB Leader would go a long way to douse the growing tension in the South East.

He said: “Many people believe that the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the refusal of the courts to grant him bail might not be unconnected with the statement allegedly made by the President in his response to the British Prime Minister when the latter reportedly enquired about the status of Kanu, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.”

