Again, ABUAD sets another record in laparoscopic surgery

Afe Babalola University multi-system hospital has again added another feather to its cap and to healthcare development in the county. The hospital had successfully carried out its first gyneacological laparascopic surgery. A statement yesterday by ABUAD’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Tunde Olofintila, said the development had become another notable medical breakthrough recorded by the multi-system hospital that had been acknowledged by leading medical educators and healthcare stakeholders as a well-equipped hospital in sub-Saharan Africa.

The statement added that the achievements had positioned the hospital to be the leading destination of quality healthcare in Nigeria. “The ‘pin hole’ surgery in which a major surgical procedure was carried out without opening up the patient was carried out on a woman who has been trying to conceive for a long time but without success.

“The lady, who has visited many hospitals with many medications administered on her, was said to have had a medical condition that made it difficult for her ovaries to produce eggs to be fertilized to get pregnant like every other woman.

“The various medications administered on her did not produce the much-desired result, rather she developed some serious reactions to the drugs and injections. After examination, a surgical team led by Dr. Wole Ayegbusi, a Laparoscopy Surgeon and Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist concluded that the lady would need a surgery on her ovaries in order to make them produce the required and desired eggs and besides to further determine the cause of her infertility. The other doctors in the team were Dr. Tolulope Adeyanju and Dr. Tosin Olusanya.”

