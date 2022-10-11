News Top Stories

Again, AEDC disconnects Niger govt facilities over N1.8bn debt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comment(0)

For its failure to pay current and outstanding bills the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has disconnected facilities belonging to the Niger state government.

The disconnection, which is the third time in ten months, was done due to the inability of the state government to keep its part of the agreement to pay its current and outstanding debts.

Amongst government facilities affected include the general hospitals, IBB Specialist hospital, the state Water works, Niger state Government House, the state House of Assembly, the State Secretariat, the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), all the state ministries that are not domiciled in the state secretariat, the SDGs offices and other Agencies and Departments of the state government. AEDC had disconnected the government’s facilities on April 20 and August 26 this year.

AEDC said the government failed to meet up with its agreement to pay its outstanding debts worth over N1.8billion, whichwasagreed uponbeforetheelectricity was reconnected in August. The Public Relations Officer of AEDC Niger Region, Mohammed Adamu confirmed the disconnection but said he could not speak about it as he was in a meeting.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

